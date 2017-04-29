Advertising

On Friday, the White House issued a statement in which Donald Trump proclaimed May 1st "Loyalty Day," Fox News reports. However, it turns out that Loyalty Day has actually been a holiday since Eisenhower, as Esquire pointed out in this piece telling everybody to relax about the whole debacle.

How has Loyalty Day slid past us every year, without notice? It's probably a combination of the fact that: 1) we are wary and extra vigilant of everything Trump says and does (and with good reason) and 2) the news broke as a "proclamation" which is basically incorrect. You can't declare it if it's already a thing. And besides, naming a holiday "Loyalty Day" when you're a flailing mess with low approval ratings and a track record rife with collusion is pretty freaking ironic. You can't expect us to not take note of that.

Advertising

Some took the news as a chance to point out the hypocrisy of the declaration, others were excited at a potential new extra day off from work. Here are some of the funniest reactions and roasts of the apparently not new holiday we'll all experience next week:

President 3 Wives wishes everyone a happy Loyalty Day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 29, 2017

me: not many people know this but trump didn't actually invent "loyalty day"

my ex-wife: i thought I blocked your number — kev (@kept_simple) April 29, 2017

ah, loyalty day *I remove one of the flags from my immense flag burning furnace to shit on because my toilet is clogged with flags* — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) April 29, 2017

Advertising

Not knowing that Loyalty Day has been around for a long time makes me pretty disloyal, I guess. Sorry to the Founding Fathers — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 29, 2017

Can't celebrate Loyalty Day because I'll be too busy running Suck My Balls Fest — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 29, 2017

I don't know about you, but for me, every day is "loyalty day". I guess for Trump, it's one out of 365. pic.twitter.com/V8eBiT60L2 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 29, 2017

As a proud veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, I'd like to say that Trump's "Loyalty Day" should go fuck itself. — BJ Nemeth (@BJNemeth) April 29, 2017

Advertising

adulterer, 3 time husband, and member of 3 separate political parties declares loyalty day — cx (@cxcope) April 29, 2017

Trump declared May 1, loyalty day, lets check who he's loyal to:



Corporations:✔️

His own business interests:✔️

Russia:✔️

Alt-right:✔️ — Simar (@sahluwal) April 29, 2017

Seriously? Loyalty Day? From a man on his third wife? pic.twitter.com/UpEcI1d2xn — Sherri Shavon (@sherrishavon) April 29, 2017

Chump declares Loyalty Day.

The other 364 days are Treason Days. — Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) April 29, 2017

Advertising

45: "Sorry did I say Loyalty Day. I meant Royalty Day, to celebrate all the money I am making while President from emoluments violations." — TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) April 29, 2017

They said 'Loyalty Day' is to uphold 'the inherent dignity of every human being'-a few days after launching a hotline for 'removable aliens' https://t.co/UBtnKXfANI — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) April 29, 2017

"Loyalty Day!?"



*THINKS LOYALTY DAY IS STUPID*



*REALIZES IT COULD MEAN AN EXTRA DAY OFF*



"I love Loyalty Day!!!!" — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 29, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.