Donald Trump is not one known for deleting his old tweets. It's a fun game to go through his old tweets and find the ones where he complains about Obama doing the exact same things that Trump did when he took office. Trump has tweets so embarrassing, offensive and odd that it's actually shocking that he hasn't deleted them. But for some reason, last night he started deleting tweets he sent supporting Luther Strange for Alabama senator after Strange lost the election.

Trump is erasing his support of Luther after his loss tonight https://t.co/ee9r7FbOvh pic.twitter.com/GsyrPo8tJC — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 27, 2017

But the strange (see what I did there?) thing is, he's left a lot of them up, too.

It was great being with Luther Strange last night in Alabama. What great people, what a crowd! Vote Luther on Tuesday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Will be in Alabama tonight. Luther Strange has gained mightily since my endorsement, but will be very close. He loves Alabama, and so do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Senator Luther Strange has gone up a lot in the polls since I endorsed him a month ago. Now a close runoff. He will be great in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

The NRA strongly endorses Luther Strange for Senator of Alabama.That means all gun owners should vote for Big Luther. He won't let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017

Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting "Big" Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like "Big" Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders & trade, loves Vets & Military. Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

He probably deleted the one about Strange "shooting up" in the polls just because he later realized that might not be the best term to use. As for the other two, maybe he just felt like they were no longer relevant.

But remember, this is a guy who left this tweet up:

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

So who knows what the President is doing. Either he was planning on deleting all his Luther Strange votes, and then realized people were noticing, or else he only planned on deleting a few, and accomplished that. Or else he's just got no plan, and is playing fast and lose with that delete button.

He did congratulate Roy Moore this morning, though he had to point out that Strange started "way back" just so we'd all know it definitely, absolutely wasn't Trump's fault that Strange didn't win.

Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

