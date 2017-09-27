Donald Trump is not one known for deleting his old tweets. It's a fun game to go through his old tweets and find the ones where he complains about Obama doing the exact same things that Trump did when he took office. Trump has tweets so embarrassing, offensive and odd that it's actually shocking that he hasn't deleted them. But for some reason, last night he started deleting tweets he sent supporting Luther Strange for Alabama senator after Strange lost the election.
But the strange (see what I did there?) thing is, he's left a lot of them up, too.
He probably deleted the one about Strange "shooting up" in the polls just because he later realized that might not be the best term to use. As for the other two, maybe he just felt like they were no longer relevant.
But remember, this is a guy who left this tweet up:
So who knows what the President is doing. Either he was planning on deleting all his Luther Strange votes, and then realized people were noticing, or else he only planned on deleting a few, and accomplished that. Or else he's just got no plan, and is playing fast and lose with that delete button.
He did congratulate Roy Moore this morning, though he had to point out that Strange started "way back" just so we'd all know it definitely, absolutely wasn't Trump's fault that Strange didn't win.