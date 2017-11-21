Donald Trump's new MAGA Christmas hats are an early gift to Twitter.

Following the smashing success (ha) of the Halloween hats, Donald Trump is selling MAGA ("Make America Great Again") Christmas hats. The red hats look almost the same as the regular red caps, with the exception of a string of lights embroidered on the letters of the front, and the words "Merry Christmas" printed on the back. Oh, and they cost $45, which is an 80 percent increase from the regular $25 MAGA hats. Yup, nothing like the sanctity of Christmas except the commercialization of it. Jesus would be proud.

The official GOP Twitter account tweeted the new hats, with the words "Make Christmas Great Again." Okay, but come on—when has Christmas not been great? That's like saying "Make Candy Great Again."

The GOP's advertisement for the hat wasn't met with a lot of holiday cheer on Twitter. It did get some guffaws, though.

Do the lights light up??

Is it powered by coal and soulless corruption? — Bored (@Bored330) November 18, 2017