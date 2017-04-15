Advertising

The President spends a lot of time (and money!!!) going back and forth between the White House and his "Winter White House," Mar-A-Lago, a golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Sometimes, he even pulls the trigger on unconstitutional war actions (like his launching of 60 missiles at a Syrian airfield without first getting approval from Congress) from his golf resort.

So it's gotten harder and harder to answer the question: is Trump at Mar-A-Lago? But thanks to a new website, we can now definitively know whether our President is relaxing and hitting the back nine instead of, oh, I don't know, dealing with the country he runs. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: istrumpatmaralago.org.

Advertising

The site was created by the Center For American Progress Action Fund, and is designed to reveal how much money Trump has spent going to his vacation resort. A lot has already been written about how much money Trump has spent on vacation. According to this article by Business Insider, he's on track to spend more on vacation in one year than Obama did in eight. It's almost like he doesn't want to be President!

It is only a matter of time until someone invents a drinking game related to this.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.