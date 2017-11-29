Trump immediately tweeted about Matt Lauer's firing. The internet immediately tweeted back.

On Wednesday morning, Savannah Guthrie opened the Today show with the internet-rocking announcement that her veteran co-anchor, Matt Lauer, had been fired after two decades on the job.
Lauer was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague.
The Today show starts at 7 a.m. EST. By 7:16, the president had responded on Twitter.
"Wow," began the president. And that first word is the only one in Trump's statement that won't lead to controversy. He continued by asking for an investigation into NBC & Comcast for producing fake news:
"Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!"
The reaction to Trump's reaction started just as early:
The man Trump referenced by name, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, had already released the network's official statement about Matt Lauer's firing. You can read it in full here.
Trying to explain the president's reference, even the usually friendly Breitbart News wrote that it's "unclear what part of Lack's past Trump was referring to."
The rest of the internet was less diplomatic.
Update 9:15 a.m.
Trump followed up his initial tweet with another, again pivoting away from the sexual harassment allegations against Lauer to make a much broader point about other newscasters.
Trump again cited fake news in his hope that MSNBC President Phil Griffin would also lose his job.
Then, citing low ratings and an "unsolved mystery" in Florida, Trump went after his frequent feud-partner and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.
According to the Daily Beast, Trump's referring to the death of a Scarborough intern who "a medical examiner determined [died of] natural causes in 2001."
What a morning.