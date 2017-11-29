Trump immediately tweeted about Matt Lauer's firing. The internet immediately tweeted back.

On Wednesday morning, Savannah Guthrie opened the Today show with the internet-rocking announcement that her veteran co-anchor, Matt Lauer, had been fired after two decades on the job.

Lauer was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague.

The Today show starts at 7 a.m. EST. By 7:16, the president had responded on Twitter.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

"Wow," began the president. And that first word is the only one in Trump's statement that won't lead to controversy. He continued by asking for an investigation into NBC & Comcast for producing fake news:

"Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!"

The reaction to Trump's reaction started just as early:

Everyone say it with me now: Trump has bragged about assaulting women by grabbing their pussy and kissing without consent. https://t.co/7hRREOFpIN — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 29, 2017

Reminder: The President has more than a dozen women, on record, accusing him of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/RUMIf60sWW — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) November 29, 2017