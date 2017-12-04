Here's Donald Trump's 2,420-calorie McDonald's order.

For better or for much, much worse, we're all about to learn a lot more about Donald Trump. Former campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie have written Let Trump Be Trump, a memoir of the all-too-recent campaign that landed our Cheeto in Chief in the White House.

The Washington Post was able to publish a few anecdotes from the book ahead of its release. The one people are clinging to? A description of Trump's fast food-based eating habits on his campaign jet "Trump Force One."

According to the Post, the authors return to the theme of Trump's junky diet throughout the book. "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke," they write.

When Trump wanted a snack in between drive thrus, he turned to one of the plane's stocked cupboards, which reportedly contained "Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels and many packages of Oreos because Trump, a renowned germaphobe, would not eat from a previously opened package."

His regular dinner order, from McDonald's, was something out of Supersize Me: “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted.” According to The Guardian, the meal adds up to 2,420 calories. Reminder: You're only supposed to consume 2,500 calories per day.

The bad news is, this is disgusting. The good news is, maybe Trump spends so much time eating that he won't have a spare moment to start a nuclear war.