Throughout his campaign, and well into the first awful months of his administration, President Trump has made a point of giving people he doesn't like unflattering nicknames. There was Little Marco and Lyin' Ted, of course, and, most famously, Crooked Hillary—all monikers that seemed to stick.

But today, Trump's traditional angry Saturday morning tweet fell back on probably his weakest slam. He wanted to attack Meet the Press host Chuck Todd for talking about his troubling connections to Russia and claiming on MSNBC Friday that Trump was on the verge of a "temporary lame duck presidency." So he called him... "Sleepy Eyes"?

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

That's just weird. It kinda sounds like something you'd call your kid when they don't want to get up for school in the morning? But also vaguely romantic? Like he's got a crush? And the weird thing is, Trump has been using this dig for years.

It's great that sleepy eyes @chucktodd gets no traction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd -- whenever you mention me unfairly I will likewise mention you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd—one of the dumbest voices in politics-- is angry that I’m doing @ThisWeekABC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd, when looking at my financial filings, should’ve said “Great job Mr. Trump, Sir.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2013

Word is that @NBCNews is firing sleepy eyes Chuck Todd in that his ratings on Meet the Press are setting record lows. He's a real loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2015

I am convinced that sleepy eyes Chuck Todd was only a placeholder for someone else at Meet the Press. He bombed, franchise in ruins! @nbc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

Apprentice = big hit. Miss Universe = Big hit. I always get big ratings. If I hosted Meet the Press instead of Sleepy Eyes,a smash! @NBCNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2015

Word is that Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd, who has failed so badly with Meet the Press, will be taking over for now irrelevant Brian Williams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2015

I hear that sleepy eyes @chucktodd will be fired like a dog from ratings starved Meet The Press? I can't imagine what is taking so long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

I have over seven million hits on social media re Crooked Hillary Clinton. Check it out Sleepy Eyes, @MarkHalperin @NBCPolitics — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

Wow, sleepy eyes @chucktodd is at it again. He is do totally biased. The things I am saying are correct. - far better vision than the others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd is an absolute joke of a reporter. He is in the bag for Obama. He can't carry @jack_welch's jock. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

Sleepy Eyes @chucktodd owes @jack_welch an apology. Jack is right on unemployment--the new jobless claims make 7.8% an impossibility. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again.He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2016

This time out, however, people really began to wonder about the nickname...

sleepy eyes chuck todd is my pro wrestling name — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) April 1, 2017

Replacement term for "jumping the shark": "went sleepy eyes" — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) April 1, 2017

'Sleepy Eyes' is a very brave card for the president to play... pic.twitter.com/jzbBHZkOXq — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) April 1, 2017

Pretty sure calling someone Sleepy Eyes while having Ben Carson as a member of your cabinet is grounds for impeachment. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) April 1, 2017

quick quiz here. which of these guys do you think has the nickname "Sleepy Eyes" pic.twitter.com/c7OjFbg7d2 — Tom McKay (@thetomzone) April 1, 2017

I really don't think you should attack Chuck Todd's Sleepy Eyes when your own look like aged bleached buttholes #justsaying — Lexi (@ambellinger24) April 1, 2017

"I will be so presidential you won't believe it" - Trump, a year ago https://t.co/Fg5EjRrkYf — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 1, 2017

Low Energy Jeb

Lyin' Ted

Crooked Hillary

Sleepy Eyes Chuck



Awaiting a Trump insult generator https://t.co/dhPOiwESBT — Cristiano Lima (@ludacristiano) April 1, 2017

You say "sleepy eyes" like it's a bad thing. https://t.co/olmLJVmRcp — Andrew Schapiro (@AndySchapiro) April 1, 2017

Todd, for his part, had probably the best reply.

For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) April 1, 2017

Stay woke out there, everybody.

