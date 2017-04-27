ICYMI: Wednesday was the First Lady's birthday. Not Ivanka, the other one. So Donald Trump, of course, celebrated by wishing his wife (Melania) "happy birthday" on Twitter. And although it was very sweet of his staff to remind him of his wife's birthday, there's one problem: the birthday tweet contains a major factual error (aside from the word "happy").
Can you spot it?
Look very closely at the flag.
There are 39 stars on this flag. Shouldn't there be 50??? Why yes, yes there should.
People on Twitter are pointing out that there has technically never been a flag with 39 stars on it.
Sure, this a minor error compared to his countless others. But this is the President of the United States—all 50 of them—and he should know better.
And Twitter is not about to let this go.
There are some theories.
It turns out, this is not the first time Donald Trump's first false flag rodeo. MSNBC's Chris Hayes pointed out that he shared the same 39-star flag in a video made by the White House for Egyptian-American Aya Hijazi after she was freed from prison in Cairo:
This seems like a likely explanation:
Unfortunately, so does this:
But others on Twitter don't care about the flag. They have bigger issues with Trump's birthday tweet.
Great point. We should be focused on the bigger issues.
39 stars, though!!!!!!!!!!????? LOLOLOL.