ICYMI: Wednesday was the First Lady's birthday. Not Ivanka, the other one. So Donald Trump, of course, celebrated by wishing his wife (Melania) "happy birthday" on Twitter. And although it was very sweet of his staff to remind him of his wife's birthday, there's one problem: the birthday tweet contains a major factual error (aside from the word "happy").

Can you spot it?

Look very closely at the flag.

Hint: the answer lies in the stars.

There are 39 stars on this flag. Shouldn't there be 50??? Why yes, yes there should.

There are only 39 stars on that flag, sir. https://t.co/KATgoLIQUv — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 27, 2017

People on Twitter are pointing out that there has technically never been a flag with 39 stars on it.

there wouldn't ever have been a flag with 39 stars, though, since the Dakotas were admitted the same month as #39 and #40! — Seth D. Michaels 🌲 (@sethdmichaels) April 27, 2017

Sure, this a minor error compared to his countless others. But this is the President of the United States—all 50 of them—and he should know better.

And Twitter is not about to let this go.

Um. Melania's card only has 39 stars. How do you screw THAT up? pic.twitter.com/FhXvbZyTOE — Talia (@2020fight) April 27, 2017

This is so weird: The American flag on @FLOTUS Melania Trump's birthday card only has 39 stars.

H/t: @eventsforgood pic.twitter.com/IYd2hdOXGJ — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 27, 2017

There are some theories.

He's probably planning on getting rid of 11 states with an Executive Order lol — Justin (@DTPJustin) April 27, 2017

He has reduced states by 22%! Biggest cut in history! #First100Days — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 27, 2017

Obviously they don't count commie liberal states, and silly islands in the pacific. 🙄 — Myke (@Sinixstar) April 27, 2017

I think what we should REALLY ask is what eleven states he is planning to put on the chopping block..... — Steve Singiser (@stevesingiser) April 27, 2017

It turns out, this is not the first time Donald Trump's first false flag rodeo. MSNBC's Chris Hayes pointed out that he shared the same 39-star flag in a video made by the White House for Egyptian-American Aya Hijazi after she was freed from prison in Cairo:

IT'S THE SAME FLAG IN THE END OF THIS VIDEO!!!! https://t.co/jZOSS7VjNh — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 27, 2017

This seems like a likely explanation:

Someone in the WH graphics operation has a 39-star flag saved on their computer as the current flag and is using it everything! — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 27, 2017

Unfortunately, so does this:

How soon before we find out a 39-star American flag is some sort of alt-right meme? — Greg (@waltisfrozen) April 27, 2017

But others on Twitter don't care about the flag. They have bigger issues with Trump's birthday tweet.

Awww, so cute. Your intern photoshopped a birthday card for your "so-called" wife who's hundreds of miles away from you… — William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 26, 2017

I bet she really loves this, Donald. It must feel especially good for her to be reaffirmed that she's First Lady (as opposed to Ivanka). — William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 26, 2017

You're draining money from taxpayers w your reckless lifestyle. $3 million/weekend Mar-a-Lago—$308k/day NYC security https://t.co/cvsgLIpIp0 — William LeGate (@williamlegate) April 26, 2017

Great point. We should be focused on the bigger issues.

39 stars, though!!!!!!!!!!????? LOLOLOL.

