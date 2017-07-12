Advertising

A Twitter user/shit disturber who goes by "dog daddy" recently shared a photo of Donald and Melania Trump and posed this "challenge" to Twitter: "name a more iconic couple. I'll wait," he wrote.

name a more iconic couple, i'll wait 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MaxFW3JdZY — dog daddy (@broebong) July 11, 2017

Welp, he didn't have to wait very long. Twitter quickly and hilariously provided a laundry list of more "iconic" couples than our current President and First Lady.

Here are some of the funniest examples. We would take any one of these over our current POTUS:

Advertising

Drinking & Driving — Mr.BigBankUchieFace (@MostHiii6J) July 11, 2017

my life and depression — hc (@lohanthonii) July 11, 2017

orange juice and toothpaste — ᴅᴜʙs⁴¹⁶ (@dubs416) July 11, 2017

Advertising

T-Pain and auto-tune — Sir Khanyeza (@President_SK) July 11, 2017

My Penis and Right Hand — 何塞 (@KingModiky) July 11, 2017

Advertising

Mexico and America — Selam (@sephisafayfay) July 11, 2017

Legos and feet pic.twitter.com/8Bs2naKisk — blank man (@BlkQwrRbl) July 12, 2017

A fork and a power outlet — Vansh Kareer (@veraciousvk) July 12, 2017

rob and blac chyna — lashonda ✨ (@ma98y) July 12, 2017

Advertising

😱😱😱

This person couldn't choose just one:

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Cheech and Chong

Dre and Snoop

Bert and Ernie

Craig and Smoky

Cereal and Milk — RENT MONEY (@rentmoneydue) July 11, 2017

Neither could this person:

Literally any other couple. — Jhanae 💛 (@atribeonaquest) July 11, 2017

And a bunch of people tweeted photos of the Obamas, which is accurate and just a little too real:

Advertising

Now we're sad. Especially since Obama technically can't run again. Ah, well. Orange Juice/Toothpaste 2020!!!!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.