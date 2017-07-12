A Twitter user/shit disturber who goes by "dog daddy" recently shared a photo of Donald and Melania Trump and posed this "challenge" to Twitter: "name a more iconic couple. I'll wait," he wrote.
Welp, he didn't have to wait very long. Twitter quickly and hilariously provided a laundry list of more "iconic" couples than our current President and First Lady.
Here are some of the funniest examples. We would take any one of these over our current POTUS:
😱😱😱
This person couldn't choose just one:
Neither could this person:
And a bunch of people tweeted photos of the Obamas, which is accurate and just a little too real:
Now we're sad. Especially since Obama technically can't run again. Ah, well. Orange Juice/Toothpaste 2020!!!!