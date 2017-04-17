Advertising

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, to celebrate the day after Easter.

President Trump opened the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward.

“We're right on track. You see what’s happening,” President Trump tells a crowd of children while standing with the Easter Bunny pic.twitter.com/cclnDyNxcm — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 17, 2017

The First Couple were as happy as ever.

It's some family-friendly fun.

Imagine allowing your child go to a sexual predator's mansion for his Easter event. pic.twitter.com/hldUg6rwrl — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) April 17, 2017

This photo looks like Sean Spicer went back in time to read to himself as a kid. pic.twitter.com/tZHTRIgFUg — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) April 17, 2017

People on Twitter wondered why The Day After Easter is the new Easter.

A) why is the White House Easter egg roll on Monday

B) does it have to do w his golf schedule

C) shouldn't Baron be at his beloved NY school — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) April 17, 2017

So looking forward to Trump lighting the White House Christmas Tree on December 27th. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 17, 2017

Some saw a glimpse of our Hunger Games-like future.

"... And may the odds be ever in your favor." pic.twitter.com/SdXDYFavzt — Schooley (@Rschooley) April 17, 2017

Or even scarier: Get Out.

Elmo took the opportunity to stand up for PBS.

A+ subtle trolling from Elmo at the Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/piRNQn3MZm — Alex Zalben (@azalben) April 17, 2017

As budget cuts loom, public broadcasting pitching in at White House Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/K9MyfACggf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 17, 2017

This party is just as well-attended and stacked with celebrities as the inauguration.

The A-listers at this year's WH #EasterEggRoll are... the Martin Family Circus driving up to DC in their RV. https://t.co/U7EL2lyZQj pic.twitter.com/eunwa1S2AZ — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) April 17, 2017

Volunteers just chillin, lines for Egg Roll short to not at all right now. pic.twitter.com/wKaYjGlhH8 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 17, 2017

Obama's Easter Egg Roll vs @realDonaldTrump 's Easter Egg Roll. Pictures are worth 1000 words. pic.twitter.com/QVMX0jKQil — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) April 17, 2017

It's First Lady Melania Trump's big event: she even left Trump Tower for it.

Melania worked very hard by picking four colors for eggs and three weren't even gold. #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/PMe2SaF1n3 — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 17, 2017

Sean Spicer: This is the largest turnout in the History of egg rolling at the White House. Thx Melania Trump #PressBriefing #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/ZgXiiFCU6R — Medium Rare (@StickAForkInYou) April 17, 2017

Hoping Melania's Easter Egg Roll focuses on some sorta Slovenian Easter Krampus. "Kids, don't let Rabbidus drag you to hell in his pincers!" — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) April 17, 2017

It's so nice to see POTUS and FLOTUS reading to kids during the #EasterEggRoll. Look at Barack and Michelle, and Donald and Melania... Oh. pic.twitter.com/eBQMGX6Hm0 — O General My General (@rideatdawn) April 17, 2017

"Melania Trump read a story and then walked back toward the White House” https://t.co/YcaeweM4Ur pic.twitter.com/qAI5ryYnV4 — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 17, 2017

...and reminded Donald Trump to put America First.

Melania appears to subtly nudge Trump during national anthem, reminding him to lift his hand https://t.co/NZoaj1H2zN https://t.co/BJN3bdGh1W — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017

People wondered what else the Easter Bunny could be hiding.

Hey kids at White House #EasterEggRoll -Forget looking for candy eggs. Look for Trump's tax returns.Big prize if you find it-Looks like this pic.twitter.com/OhVqP6OAzo — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) April 17, 2017

Surprised Paul Ryan isn't there to tell the children they don't deserve chocolate until they get a job. #EasterEggRoll — Ashley (@ashcech) April 17, 2017

Today, we are all the Easter Bunny.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yeah, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation...#EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/S8SpsbMiJz — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz) April 17, 2017

Sorry Steve Bannon, looks like Trump has a new best friend. pic.twitter.com/cYJ84GrdBF — Kelsey Solywoda (@sodywater) April 17, 2017

laugh now but this easter rabbit will soon be appointed to the national security council pic.twitter.com/O17KRlrEyX — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 17, 2017

"As we all know, Russia installed the president." pic.twitter.com/qsHlljNZ5f — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) April 17, 2017

What a great preview of what's to come!

And seriously: the people who f—ed up the White House Easter Egg roll are asking America to follow them into war without allies in NE Asia — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 17, 2017

