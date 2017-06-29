Advertising

After months (years!) of misogynistic words and deeds, Donald Trump's morning tweets about "low I.Q. Mika" Brzezinski and her face, might have Republican lawmakers beginning to think that maybe the president isn't a nice dude.

Again, ten women came forward to say the president had grabbed/groped/assaulted them. The GOP shrugged and chanted "Lock her up!" — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 29, 2017

Oh, and remember the whole "grab them by the pussy" thing? Yeah, that wasn't enough of a giveaway.

Members of the House and the Senate took to Twitter, like Trumpy himself, to voice their discontent. Even REPUBLICANS, who after months of letting literally everything slide, are beginning to voice their frustration at being at the mercy of his Twitter habits, even if it's just for the RTs.

Advertising

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine

This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017

Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma

On the President's tweets this morning → pic.twitter.com/tJJqsV8KCb — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017

Advertising

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, Kansas

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Mr. President, it is incumbent upon ALL of us to tone down this divisive political rhetoric. #RestoreCivility ➡️ https://t.co/Ky5nquKO2V — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 29, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch, Utah

"It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech." https://t.co/BVVKFll3Sj — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) June 29, 2017

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida

Americans agree we must work to build a better politics in our country; free of personal attacks & vitriol. Leaders must set the example — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017

Advertising

Rep. Mike Coffman, Colorado (let's get that hashtag trending!!!)

The President’s tweets are beneath the dignity of his office. It needs to stop. #StopTheTwitterTantrums — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 29, 2017

Even PAUL RYAN, albeit in the lamest way, acknowledged that this is bad.

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Trump's "Morning Joe" tweets: "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment." https://t.co/Sz11G25P86 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) June 29, 2017

Yeah, they probably won't do anything about it, other than approve his whole agenda and let him get away with enriching his businesses and the "Russia thing."

But tweets are nice!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.