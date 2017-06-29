Advertising

After months (years!) of misogynistic words and deeds, Donald Trump's morning tweets about "low I.Q. Mika" Brzezinski and her face, might have Republican lawmakers beginning to think that maybe the president isn't a nice dude.

Oh, and remember the whole "grab them by the pussy" thing? Yeah, that wasn't enough of a giveaway.

Members of the House and the Senate took to Twitter, like Trumpy himself, to voice their discontent. Even REPUBLICANS, who after months of letting literally everything slide, are beginning to voice their frustration at being at the mercy of his Twitter habits, even if it's just for the RTs.

Advertising

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine

Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma

Advertising

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, Kansas

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Sen. Orrin Hatch, Utah

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Florida

Advertising

Rep. Mike Coffman, Colorado (let's get that hashtag trending!!!)

Even PAUL RYAN, albeit in the lamest way, acknowledged that this is bad.

Yeah, they probably won't do anything about it, other than approve his whole agenda and let him get away with enriching his businesses and the "Russia thing."

But tweets are nice!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.