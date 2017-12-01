Trump finally took to Twitter after the bombshell investigation news. One problem.

After the Michael Flynn news broke this morning, anyone masochistic enough to set up a Twitter alert for @RealDonaldTrump waited eagerly for the inevitable notification. Unfortunately, when Trump finally tweeted about a controversial planet in the Trump orbit—it was the wrong one.

Because he tweeted about Rex Tillerson. This is a let down.

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

(He linked to the exact same post on Instagram for good measure.)

‪The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!‬ A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

Rumors have been swirling all week that Donald Trump would fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the extremely high ranking official who reportedly called his boss a "moron."

Apparently he won't. But also:

lol no one cares anymore https://t.co/cnsVEqlDEi — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 1, 2017

Just ask Joy Behar, who had the time of her life celebrating Michael Flynn's guilty plea to the FBI.