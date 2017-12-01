Trump finally took to Twitter after the bombshell investigation news. One problem.

After the Michael Flynn news broke this morning, anyone masochistic enough to set up a Twitter alert for @RealDonaldTrump waited eagerly for the inevitable notification. Unfortunately, when Trump finally tweeted about a controversial planet in the Trump orbit—it was the wrong one.
Because he tweeted about Rex Tillerson. This is a let down.
(He linked to the exact same post on Instagram for good measure.)
Rumors have been swirling all week that Donald Trump would fire Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the extremely high ranking official who reportedly called his boss a "moron."
Apparently he won't. But also:
Just ask Joy Behar, who had the time of her life celebrating Michael Flynn's guilty plea to the FBI.
The disgraced former National Security Advisor has reportedly agreed to cooperate with the Russia investigation. As my colleague Orli Matlow put it, that's "lawyerspeak for the fact that HE'S GONNA SPILL THE TEA!!!!" The news has also implicated Jared Kushner as an administration official who allegedly directed Flynn to talk to Russia.
According to Twitter, Trump's the only one in the world who still wants to talk about Tillerson:
But a betting man wouldn't expect Trump to quit tweeting now, no matter what the lawyers might advise. So we may just get the presidential counter-tea after all.