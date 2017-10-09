Advertising

Donald Trump started the work week by addressing three issues of equal import to the president.

The march for dollars by Donald Trump.

"The Republican Party is racking up record amounts of small dollar donations - fueled by Trump supporters....." @nypost Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The march towards war with North Korea.

Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

The march out of a sports game by Mike Pence.

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

The "great praise" being given to the VP, over what was marked by players as a publicity stunt after the game, might just be the president talking in third person.

Very few commenters seem impressed that Mike Pence attended a Colts and 49ers game on Sunday just to storm out of it like the most dramatic boy in the world after several players predictably kneeled for the anthem.

On Twitter, he followed his tantrum by slamming the door to his room:

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

According to the Washington Post, more than a dozen players kneeled for the anthem on Sunday. Again, Pence likely knew they would do so, since here they are yesterday:

Looks as if 15 49ers are kneeling for anthem. VP Mike Pence attending game. ... pic.twitter.com/FWtO512KFK — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 8, 2017

And here they are a week ago:

They did the same in previous weeks, since it's kinda their thing. The entire kneeling movement was begun by a former 49ers player, Colin Kaepernick.

According to Trump a day ago, he asked Pence to pull the hissy fit maneuver himself:

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

According to CNN, just the air travel to make the the stunt happen would cost around $242,000. That's excluding all security costs.

Pence spent 250k of taxpayer money for a staged photo op. The president and vice president swore to protect and defend the constitution — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) October 9, 2017

But hey, the outburst may have had one major effect—the owner of an unrelated football team, the Dallas Cowboys, said he would not let his team play if any player was caught "disrespecting the flag."

"Under no circumstances will we as an organization, coaches, players, not support and stand and recognize and honor the flag. Period."

Of course, the team hasn't been doing that—they've been kneeling before the anthem, not during it. The owner, Jerry Jones, even joined them in the gesture during a game in late September.

I'm sure that will stop Trump from gloating about it.

Y'ALL REALLY THOUGHT JERRY JONES KNELT BECAUSE HE GAVE A SHIT?! LMAO https://t.co/2ebMHRwmFl — Blog Post Malone (@KofieYeboah) October 9, 2017

Jerry Jones permits players with domestic violence, sexual assault and drug issues to play but will not permit players who kneel to play. https://t.co/uT0dI9e5pj — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) October 9, 2017

Jerry Jones is a bum. Y'all can't speak forcefully about issues that affect 80% of your players. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 9, 2017

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

JERRY JONES WILL:



Sign and play Greg Hardy, noted woman-beater



JERRY JONES WILL NOT:



Play players who want to bring equality to everyone — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 9, 2017

Reminder that Jerry Jones let Greg Hardy play https://t.co/F2UpvqQfkv — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 9, 2017

Greg Hardy okay to sign and play. Players who follow the constitution with silent protest are not. Thanks Jerry Jones for making that clear — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 9, 2017

Colin Kaepernick will have statues raised in his honor.

Jerry Jones will be entirely, unceremoniously, forgotten. pic.twitter.com/CtrTJSKORk — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 9, 2017

We'll see what happens next week—hopefully Donald Trump takes the field himself. We know he loves to tackle.

