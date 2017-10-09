Donald Trump started the work week by addressing three issues of equal import to the president.
The march for dollars by Donald Trump.
The march towards war with North Korea.
The march out of a sports game by Mike Pence.
The "great praise" being given to the VP, over what was marked by players as a publicity stunt after the game, might just be the president talking in third person.
Very few commenters seem impressed that Mike Pence attended a Colts and 49ers game on Sunday just to storm out of it like the most dramatic boy in the world after several players predictably kneeled for the anthem.
On Twitter, he followed his tantrum by slamming the door to his room:
According to the Washington Post, more than a dozen players kneeled for the anthem on Sunday. Again, Pence likely knew they would do so, since here they are yesterday:
And here they are a week ago:
They did the same in previous weeks, since it's kinda their thing. The entire kneeling movement was begun by a former 49ers player, Colin Kaepernick.
According to Trump a day ago, he asked Pence to pull the hissy fit maneuver himself:
According to CNN, just the air travel to make the the stunt happen would cost around $242,000. That's excluding all security costs.
But hey, the outburst may have had one major effect—the owner of an unrelated football team, the Dallas Cowboys, said he would not let his team play if any player was caught "disrespecting the flag."
"Under no circumstances will we as an organization, coaches, players, not support and stand and recognize and honor the flag. Period."
Of course, the team hasn't been doing that—they've been kneeling before the anthem, not during it. The owner, Jerry Jones, even joined them in the gesture during a game in late September.
I'm sure that will stop Trump from gloating about it.
We'll see what happens next week—hopefully Donald Trump takes the field himself. We know he loves to tackle.