Advertising

A lengthy October piece in the New Yorker called "The Danger of President Pence" has gone viral for a single quote attributed to President Trump.

You can imagine that people have strong opinions about the exchange, relayed to a reporter by "a staff member from Trump's campaign."

He said that, when people met with Trump after stopping by Pence’s office, Trump would ask them, “Did Mike make you pray?” Two sources also recalled Trump needling Pence about his views on abortion and homosexuality. During a meeting with a legal scholar, Trump belittled Pence’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legal scholar had said that, if the Supreme Court did so, many states would likely legalize abortion on their own. “You see?” Trump asked Pence. “You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway.” When the conversation turned to gay rights, Trump motioned toward Pence and joked, “Don’t ask that guy—he wants to hang them all!”

Advertising

In one paragraph, we see that Trump mocks Mike Pence, catnip for anyone who hates the administration—

Theres definitely something fundamentally wrong with you when you make Donald Trump seem like the rational one. — Wrestling While Woke (@as_one_does) October 16, 2017

Apparently, 45 has occasional moments where he is lucid and sees people like Pence for who they are. — D.J. Facilier 💀 (@JustCallMeDjm) October 16, 2017

—but that he does so with such flippant disregard for a vulnerable community that it negates any goodwill you might instinctively award him. After all, the guy who Trump says "wants to hang them all" is also the guy Trump chose to succeed him.

Advertising

Hang all gay people. That's a funny joke? Gawd, he is such a POS. — Catalina (@Catseriously) October 16, 2017

Good times... What a couple of fun guys.. — Gary Bergeson (@gcberg) October 16, 2017

I’m so angry right now I think I’m spitting fire. Never ever ok. — Heather (@myweirdmom1) October 16, 2017

No matter how you spin it, the fact that an exchange like this could happen at any moment in the Oval Office is, to put it mildly, terrifying. Then you remember the title of the New Yorker piece is "The Danger of President Pence" and it dawns on you that while one of these guy's is the president, the other is a heartbeat/impeachment away.

Advertising

What a choice.

Nothing like a healthy debate over whether our President or Vice President is the biggest fucking lunatic in the country. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) October 16, 2017

The piece—which paints Pence as the more competent of the two psychopaths—goes on to say that while the White House has had "other evangelical Christians" there before, "Pence's fundamentalism exceeds theirs." This is a guy who wants evolution taught as a "theory." A guy who's been repeatedly linked to gay conversion therapy. A guy who doesn't trust himself to be alone with any woman other than his wife.

Advertising

So yeah.

Trump's jokes get worse and worse every time you hear one.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.