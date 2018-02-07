16 tweets roasting the military parade Trump demanded.

This past week, I've been watching The Crown episodes that feature Nazis and reading about Virginia Woolf's experiences in the lead-up to World War II. Anyway, on a totally unrelated note, Donald Trump gave the Pentagon "marching orders" to plan a military parade in Washington, the Washington Post reports. "I want a parade like the one in France,” Trump reportedly said, referring to the Bastille Day celebrations in France that recognize the beginning of the French Revolution by commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison.

Getty Images

Of France's celebrations, which Trump attended last year, he told reporters, “It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France.” Having personally attended Bastille Day celebrations and had a panic attack due to the crowds, I will have to disagree.

Apparently the cost of simply bringing the desired military equipage to Washington would cost millions of dollars. And the military is not sure how they're going to pay for the parade. The Pentagon confirmed in a statement, “We are aware of the request and are in the process of determining specific details"—like how to pay for it.