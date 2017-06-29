Advertising

It's time for Donald Trump's daily morning tweet review! Today's subject: Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe co-host (and fiancée) Mika Brzezinski.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump used to like Scarborough, but that ended once he and Brzezinski started to dislike Trump. Trump wants his followers to know that he no longer watches Morning Joe (yeah, right), because Scarborough "speaks badly" of Trump. Right, just like every news station besides Fox.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Now Trump's on a mission to speak badly of Scarborough and Brzezinski, in a two-tweet story about the time that "Psycho" Joe visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, with "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" in tow.

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Apparently the pair stayed for three nights around New Year's Eve, and Brzezinski "insisted on joining" Trump. For what, we are given no clue. Either way, Trump apparently said no because Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift." What was Trump saying no to? To Brzezinski joining him? To her bloody face? No idea.

All we know is that Trump is not fond of blood coming out of women, like when he said Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." Evidently, Trump is very sensitive about women and blood.

