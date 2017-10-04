Advertising

Today news emerged that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called President Donald Trump a "moron" and that the relationship between the two men was so contentious that Vice President Pence had to step in and intervene. And then just today someone found and retweeted a strangely prescient Trump tweet from 2014. You know how everyone's always joking that for every stupid, awful thing Trump does, there's a corresponding Trump tweet criticizing someone for doing that same thing? Yeah. This is perfect.

An interesting cartoon that is circulating. pic.twitter.com/OPG2R2ytkr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2014

Trump's tweet reads "An interesting cartoon that is circulating," and is accompanied by a political cartoon based on the John Trumbull painting, "Declaration of Independence." In it, Thomas Jefferson is saying, "I keep thinking we should include something in the Constitution in case the people elect a f*cking moron."

The irony is too much, and so is this uncanny phenomenon where every one of Trump's current actions or opinions has a related tweet from the past. A lot of folks on Twitter could only ask, incredulous, "HOW IS THERE A TWEET FOR EVERYTHING?" But a few people got some zingers in there, too.

BAHAHAHAHAH I know there are a bunch of "there is a tweet for everything" tweets.



But my God this is incredible. https://t.co/f8hteoMO72 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 4, 2017

Jesus Christ. I had to search and ensure this was a real tweet. We're being punked by the Universe. HOW IS THERE A TWEET FOR EVERYTHING?!?! https://t.co/dpd1jzFKmx — April (@ReignOfApril) October 4, 2017

i am serious wat is happening here wat is going on some body tell mehttps://t.co/MH2dnMR5B6 — darth:™ (@darth) October 4, 2017

How. How is this possible. https://t.co/9s65sTJnYg — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 4, 2017

Had to re-check about five times to confirm this 2014 tweet was real. How is there one for EVERYTHING. https://t.co/QRtv0QhiI3 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 4, 2017

After much hesitation, I am ready to agree that gravity is a less proven axiom than, "there is a Trump tweet for every occasion." https://t.co/oStB1Xn1Iv — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 4, 2017

No longer do I look at Trump's tweets and think he's a hypocrite/changing his positions. I think he's psychic. https://t.co/LhJbmEa3J7 — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 4, 2017

ok he's a time traveler https://t.co/QIXM0Skea7 — Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) October 4, 2017

The gift that keeps on giving… https://t.co/RWAGVjyApo — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) October 4, 2017

9 months and we've hit black lodge twin peaks season 2 territory https://t.co/8B5xjWrggr — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) October 4, 2017

We have reached the Twitter singularity https://t.co/NzdlTM1ZWh — Halloween Name TK (@joshsternberg) October 4, 2017

