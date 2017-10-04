Today news emerged that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had called President Donald Trump a "moron" and that the relationship between the two men was so contentious that Vice President Pence had to step in and intervene. And then just today someone found and retweeted a strangely prescient Trump tweet from 2014. You know how everyone's always joking that for every stupid, awful thing Trump does, there's a corresponding Trump tweet criticizing someone for doing that same thing? Yeah. This is perfect.
Trump's tweet reads "An interesting cartoon that is circulating," and is accompanied by a political cartoon based on the John Trumbull painting, "Declaration of Independence." In it, Thomas Jefferson is saying, "I keep thinking we should include something in the Constitution in case the people elect a f*cking moron."
The irony is too much, and so is this uncanny phenomenon where every one of Trump's current actions or opinions has a related tweet from the past. A lot of folks on Twitter could only ask, incredulous, "HOW IS THERE A TWEET FOR EVERYTHING?" But a few people got some zingers in there, too.