At a ridiculous rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Donald Trump made some comments to his adoring crowd about his face on Mount Rushmore. He was joking, kinda, making a point about "the fake news media" running with his comments in sensational headlines. Then again, he did ask:
And guess what, Donald Trump? Ask and you shall receive.
There he is. Right next to Lincoln, just like he wanted. "With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln," said Trump at the same rally, "I can be more presidential than any president that's ever held this office."
But not only is Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore, according to the internet, it is the entire Mount Rushmore.
And the man is nothing if not photogenic.
Honestly though, this is probably going to happen if Trump wins a second term:
Donald Trump: the mountain that lies.