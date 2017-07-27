Advertising

At a ridiculous rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Donald Trump made some comments to his adoring crowd about his face on Mount Rushmore. He was joking, kinda, making a point about "the fake news media" running with his comments in sensational headlines. Then again, he did ask:

"Will I someday be on Mount Rushmore?"

Watch as President Trump shares a joke with supporters at a rally in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jM3SYcGXG7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2017

And guess what, Donald Trump? Ask and you shall receive.

So Trump wants his face on Mount Rushmore & my grandma just said "why doesn't someone just leave him up there, then he's not our problem" — annabelle🌺 (@annabelletoney) July 26, 2017

Does adding Trump to Mt Rushmore make his presidency look big? pic.twitter.com/652oEPeNtX — Ignatius J. Reilly (@jaguar06_rick) July 27, 2017

There he is. Right next to Lincoln, just like he wanted. "With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln," said Trump at the same rally, "I can be more presidential than any president that's ever held this office."

But not only is Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore, according to the internet, it is the entire Mount Rushmore.

And the man is nothing if not photogenic.

Donald Trump in Ohio said he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. Here you go @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHLU0ZkBWX — J D Weinfeld (@RocketCat88) July 26, 2017

Trump Careens Towards A Full Blown Breakdown And Proclaims He Should Be On Mt Rushmore. Trump, look up! The man has no birth certificate. pic.twitter.com/Nm0FL9mSUw — Alex Malloyy (@ukukmal) July 27, 2017

Mt. Rushmore reacts to Trump's delusional comments at his EGO rally, as 71 yo continues to dissolve his political capital on the hill. pic.twitter.com/AOH0osudW2 — KeithLeBlanc (@KeithLeBlanc63) July 26, 2017

Trump invokes idea of his face on Mt. Rushmore.



Mt. Rushmore responds...

. pic.twitter.com/wnOxRP4eZd — Dandelion Dollars (@DandelionDollar) July 26, 2017

Trump on Mount Rushmore? pic.twitter.com/8yVB1gGveE — Pierre Martin (@pmartin_UdeM) July 26, 2017

Honestly though, this is probably going to happen if Trump wins a second term:

trump on mount rushmore pic.twitter.com/UMsNVNCP5l — vera kowalska (@dialtfortrouble) July 26, 2017

Plans for Trump's new Mount Rushmore have been released. pic.twitter.com/AcCEz63MKf — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 26, 2017

Donald Trump: the mountain that lies.

