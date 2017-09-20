Advertising

Oops, he did it again. Forget covfefe, President Donald Trump invented an African country while speaking at a lunch with African leaders: Nambia. David Mack of BuzzFeed News tweeted a clip of video where Trump brings up Narnia Nambla Nambia.

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

Hey, at least Nambia's healthcare system is increasingly sufficient. That's impressive, considering they don't even exist.

It turns out he was going for "Namibia," which was what a lot of people guessed. Well, people familiar with countries in Africa that actually exist, that is.

Mystery solved: White House official transcript says Trump was trying to say Namibia pic.twitter.com/HoG6HI6H16 — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

Twitter had an excellent time making fun of him for his embarrassing error.

Ah, Nambia. A beautiful country that borders the equally enchanting Zamunda. — Mariam Hosseini (@yogurtsoda) September 20, 2017

Ah, to once again visit the towering snow capped mountains, vast ice fields and lush impenetrable rainforests of sweet Nambia! I miss her so — Jamie (@Schtickzinger) September 20, 2017

Not true. It is a country. Here is a photo of the president: pic.twitter.com/bVeNNgHvtN — Will Carless (@willcarless) September 20, 2017

Yet if Trump insists "Nambia" exists and claims he's done business there, 90 percent of his supporters will believe him. — Max Karpov (@maxvkarpov) September 20, 2017

At least he didn't refer to his "good friends in Africa named Simba and Mufasa." — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) September 20, 2017

Nah he proly meant Wakanda — Taekwondo Tawni (@TawniPickles) September 20, 2017

Leave him alone. He probably meant Zamibia. — Mr. Butter Chicken (@MrButterChicken) September 20, 2017

i think it's safe to say the president can't read — EgyptianSteven (@egyptiansteven) September 20, 2017

I went to Nambia and all I got was a 70 year old man with dementia. — Kurt Texter (@KurtTexter) September 20, 2017

Obama didn't mention Nambia once for his entire 8 years #MNGA — EnoughTrumpSpam (@enoughtrumpspam) September 20, 2017

Was hoping to visit Nambia for the holidays but there are literally no flights going there :( — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 20, 2017

How to Be an Embarrassment: Examples from the Donald Trump Presidency. Tome coming out in 2018. — arel (@arelplo) September 20, 2017

Just wait until Trump complains about how the media spun his words, or FAKE NEWS, or how Nambia actually exists, and he shot someone there, and didn't even lose a single voter.

