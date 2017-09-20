Advertising

Oops, he did it again. Forget covfefe, President Donald Trump invented an African country while speaking at a lunch with African leaders: Nambia. David Mack of BuzzFeed News tweeted a clip of video where Trump brings up Narnia Nambla Nambia.

Hey, at least Nambia's healthcare system is increasingly sufficient. That's impressive, considering they don't even exist.

It turns out he was going for "Namibia," which was what a lot of people guessed. Well, people familiar with countries in Africa that actually exist, that is.

Twitter had an excellent time making fun of him for his embarrassing error.

Just wait until Trump complains about how the media spun his words, or FAKE NEWS, or how Nambia actually exists, and he shot someone there, and didn't even lose a single voter.

