Trump claims he never met his accusers, but ‘People’ has receipts.

In Tuesday's morning tweetstorm which included calling Senator Kirsten Gillibrand a whore, President Donald Trump said the 19 women accusing him of sexual misconduct are part of a conspiracy by the Democrats to take him down because the Russia investigation won't. Sheesh.
"False accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!" he says.
Well, he play claim to never have met a single one of his accusers, but People magazine has the receipts.
That's Stoynoff, second from the left.
Former People writer Natasha Stoynoff came forward with her story last October. She wrote that after an interview at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, Trump pushed her against a wall and forced a kiss on her.
"Donald wanted to show me around the mansion. There was one ‘tremendous’ room in particular, he said, that I just had to see. We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat," she wrote. Melania Trump was upstairs, and pregnant with Barron at the time.
Six people, including her People colleagues, corroborated her story.
The photo quickly went viral on Twitter.
Journalist Matt Viser has receipts too: a photo of him with Jill Harth, a businesswoman who, in a 1997 lawsuit, described a encounter with Trump as "attempted rape."
"He pushed me up against the wall, and had his hands all over me and tried to get up my dress again," Harth told The Guardian. "And I had to physically say: ‘What are you doing? Stop it.’ It was a shocking thing to have him do this because he knew I was with George, he knew they were in the next room. And how could he be doing this when I’m there for business?"