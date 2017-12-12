Trump claims he never met his accusers, but ‘People’ has receipts.

In Tuesday's morning tweetstorm which included calling Senator Kirsten Gillibrand a whore, President Donald Trump said the 19 women accusing him of sexual misconduct are part of a conspiracy by the Democrats to take him down because the Russia investigation won't. Sheesh.

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

"False accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!" he says.

Well, he play claim to never have met a single one of his accusers, but People magazine has the receipts.

.@realDonaldTrump claims he 'never met' accusers like PEOPLE's Natasha Stoynoff, but we have the photo https://t.co/3oIcMyRFWW pic.twitter.com/GwnmjFKzUm — People (@people) December 12, 2017

That's Stoynoff, second from the left.

Former People writer Natasha Stoynoff came forward with her story last October. She wrote that after an interview at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, Trump pushed her against a wall and forced a kiss on her.

"Donald wanted to show me around the mansion. There was one ‘tremendous’ room in particular, he said, that I just had to see. We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat," she wrote. Melania Trump was upstairs, and pregnant with Barron at the time.