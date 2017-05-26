Advertising

Donald Trump is off on his first international trip as president, and it's been fascinating to see how he's reacting to this untested new territory. A new video by FunnyOrDie, which they have titled "Trump In The Wild," provides nature documentary-style commentary for the president's mannerisms on his trip abroad, specifically his meeting with foreign diplomats at the NATO summit. It's hilariously savage.

"With more mature and competent members of his species forming a defensive wall in front of him, the aging Donald senses he is in danger," the narrator quips as footage of Trump pushing the prime minister of Montenegro plays. "Fearful of seeming inferior, he claws his way to the front of the pack."

Can all Trump news be delivered in the style of a nature documentary from now on?

