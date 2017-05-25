Advertising

Adult man Head of State President Donald Trump is at the NATO Leader's summit, as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is one of the most crucial military alliances of the post-war order. Trump is having so much fun with his new friends he feels comfortable enough to shove one out of the way so he can be the star of the photo opp.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

It's even more damning in slow motion. Watch his jaw clench and his self-satisfied grin once he achieved his goal.

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

It's not just anyone, it's Duško Marković, the Prime Minster of Montenegro, the newest NATO member. Look at the shove-ee's face as the tiny hand approacheth—we wouldn't be surprised if Trump slapped him on the ass on his way through.

"He's right behind me, isn't he?" Twitter

This is the kindergartener who never learned to share and will be the line leader after recess at all costs.

Alec Baldwin really does an impeccable impression of him—in The Boss Baby.

He's embarrassed to be compared to Trump. Giphy

