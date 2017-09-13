Donald Trump wore a navy jacket and black pants, and even though that does not sound like a paradigm-shifting moment in political discourse, it's exciting to scrutinize the hell out of a man's outfit like we do a lady's.
Oh, and that's not the only mistake in the press release this ensemble appeared in.
The White House released the photo of Trump talking to Senator Tim "Tom" Scott, saying, "President Trump remains committed to positive race relations." He clearly respects black jackets as much as he respects black people.
This presidential fashion faux-pas was immediately reminiscent of the time President Obama had the AUDACITY to wear TAUPE, and Republicans watched their damn minds. Fox News took it as confirmation that Obama was a Marxist.
People are wondering if Trump mixing black and tan could be indicative of larger themes.
This is what equality looks like!