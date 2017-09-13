Advertising

Donald Trump wore a navy jacket and black pants, and even though that does not sound like a paradigm-shifting moment in political discourse, it's exciting to scrutinize the hell out of a man's outfit like we do a lady's.

Shoutout to the person in the newsroom who also noticed @realDonaldTrump is wearing a navy jacket with black pants in this WH pic pic.twitter.com/in9LwnsMHh — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) September 13, 2017

petty tweet: obama wore a tan suit & got dragged by the crusties at fox news yet trump wore a navy jacket & black pants SO HELP ME GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/LveMmY6U17 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) September 13, 2017

Oh, and that's not the only mistake in the press release this ensemble appeared in.

I mean for fucks sake but also, that navy jacket with black pants? #Impeach pic.twitter.com/uIwy7ClvZ8 — Cory Kilduff (@CoryKilduff) September 13, 2017

The White House released the photo of Trump talking to Senator Tim "Tom" Scott, saying, "President Trump remains committed to positive race relations." He clearly respects black jackets as much as he respects black people.

This presidential fashion faux-pas was immediately reminiscent of the time President Obama had the AUDACITY to wear TAUPE, and Republicans watched their damn minds. Fox News took it as confirmation that Obama was a Marxist.

Is Trump wearing a navy suit jacket and black pants?!?!?! This is the next tan suit gate pic.twitter.com/l7Tw3GQ1j5 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 13, 2017

It's been 3 years since Republicans lost their minds over Obama's tan suit pic.twitter.com/48H48dAjq1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 27, 2017

People are wondering if Trump mixing black and tan could be indicative of larger themes.

Was @SenatorTimScott (rocking rad socks) at the White House to give Trump fashion advice about not wearing navy jackets with black pants? pic.twitter.com/vrQAlS74ep — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) September 13, 2017

Back slacks w/navy jacket? 10 x worse than tan suit. Black & navy don't mix! Then again, black and Trump don't mix. https://t.co/QawXq7aLt3 — Tamer Y. Abouzeid (@tyabouzeid) September 13, 2017

Is not being able to dress yourself a symptom of cognitive decline? Asking for a president pic.twitter.com/k4Mc4fmCeW — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 13, 2017

Looks like Trump messed up his suits this morning... black pants, navy jacket. He needs help dressing himself... https://t.co/8lBmnIuIJw — CTB (@ChrisThomsBauer) September 13, 2017

You can't wear black pants with a navy jacket. What's next? Brown shoes with a black suit? We live in a society and that society has rules — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 13, 2017

This is what equality looks like!

