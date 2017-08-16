Advertising

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again blamed Saturday's tragic clash between white supremacists and counter-protestors in Charlottesville, VA on "violence on both sides." He stated that there were bad people on both sides, and that the "alt-left" shared some of the blame for the protest that got out of control and resulted in the death of one counter-protestor, Heather Heyer.

Because this is a ridiculous assertion (one "side" is Nazis), Twitter dragged Trump mercilessly, with tweets and memes mocking the idea that "both sides" of the conflict were equally bad.

Sure, the cancer was aggressive. But the chemotherapy was also very aggressive. There was aggression on both sides — elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 16, 2017

"Some armed antifa thugs heading to disrupt a peacefully-assembled white nationalist gathering." - Jay Braun pic.twitter.com/Gdp0hecs3w — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 15, 2017

VIOLENCE ON BOTH SIDES pic.twitter.com/6VTubrQNkI — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) August 16, 2017

OK, Voldemort is a murderous Death-Eater obsessed with blood purity, but Harry went to Hogsmeade without permission. So faults on both sides — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) August 16, 2017

There is blame on both sides, Anne Frank was being a very loud and rude houseguest — Megan Amram (@meganamram) August 15, 2017

Pictured: the violent alt-left charging the Nazis during WWII. pic.twitter.com/a6BqW51V8g — オタク Richie B. (@richiebranson) August 15, 2017

Sure the Empire is evil, but nobody is talking about the extremely violent Rebel Alliance. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) August 15, 2017

Trump just said there were "very fine people on both sides" in #Charlottesville. I don't know any "very fine" white supremacists, sir. None. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2017

Can anyone imagine if the driver of the car was Muslim or Black American? Would Trump also then defend the person as both sides? https://t.co/9C3AlJEjAi — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 16, 2017

You can't always blame the grabber. You have to ask yourself, what was the pussy doing there? #bothsides pic.twitter.com/mKGVsPv7mV — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) August 16, 2017

"There's blame on both sides." -Trump in regards to hurling himself through a bakery window after the owner said they're closed — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 16, 2017

