Advertising

Standing on the brink of military confrontation with North Korea and a potential campaign in Syria, President Donald Trump is focused on what matters: the New England Patriots' visit to the White House.

The New England Tom Bradys visited the White House on April 19th to celebrate their Super Bowl win, with some notable absences. Namely: Tom Brady, who cited "family matters."

Those "family matters" are likely his wife Gisele Bünchen's conscience. On the very day that Tom Brady was supposed to visit the White House, the supermodel tweeted out an exciting message about the upcoming anti-Trump Climate March.

Advertising

Twitter

The "failing" New York Times tweeted out side-by-side photos of the Patriots' party with Obama versus their's with Trump, and it couldn't help but remind people of the inauguration.

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017

"This is the largest amount of football players at the White House in history, PERIOD," Sean Spicer screams into the mirror.

Advertising

Now, the New England Patriots' Twitter account jumped in with some context, and there was a 99% chance they did so at the request of Donald Trump.

These photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn. https://t.co/iIYtV0hR6Y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

The New York Times then jumped in with more context for their context.

UPDATE: Patriots say # of players was smaller this year than 2015 (34 vs. 50) but total delegation was roughly the same. pic.twitter.com/Ij77Def8z5 — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 20, 2017

The New England Patriots had to jump to the Bush era to make the photo seem normal.

Advertising

Comparable photos: The last time the #Patriots won two Super Bowls in three years, 36 players visited the White House. Today, we had 34. pic.twitter.com/Aslvf1RaXU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

Donald Trump dedicated his morning toilet tweetstorm to bashing the New York Times for their tweets.

Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2017

But, as the Patriots would say, this tweet "lacks context."

Hard numbers Obama got 50ish & Trump 34 pic.twitter.com/eZNlZnTEuY — 📰😨 (@bistromath2013) April 20, 2017

Advertising

While it's awesome that Donald Trump got to meet a similar amount of Patriots staff, players literally made PSAs about why they didn't want to meet him. Watch former player Chris Long speak up about what he wants his son to see:

.@patriots & @PressSec can try to spin it however they want to appease trump, but dozens of players can't stand him pic.twitter.com/shwBD4Hzy6 — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) April 20, 2017

And the ones who did go to the White House didn't even give Donald Trump their autographs, it seems in the tweet below. They probably knew that Trump would try to sell it on eBay for millions.

Advertising

Looks like the Patriots can be real patriots.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.