On Wednesday, US government officials began leaking details of President Donald Trump's new, amended executive order banning residents of certain Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. After the original ban was repeatedly struck down in court, Trump and his team spent weeks drafting the new, slightly less extreme order, which he will likely sign in the next few days.
It reportedly removes Iraq from the list of banned nations, does not exempt Christians, and honors all existing US visas. But despite these concessions, critics online say it's basically the same ban as before—a thinly-veiled excuse to discriminate against Muslims. And because it's the internet, many of those criticisms came in the form of jokes.
The White House had originally planned to release the new order on Wednesday, but reportedly delayed it so they could stretch out the benefit of the surprisingly positive reaction to Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. Many commenters reasoned that this clearly undermines the administration's assessment that this ban is urgent to protect Americans from imminent Muslim terror.