On Wednesday, US government officials began leaking details of President Donald Trump's new, amended executive order banning residents of certain Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. After the original ban was repeatedly struck down in court, Trump and his team spent weeks drafting the new, slightly less extreme order, which he will likely sign in the next few days.

It reportedly removes Iraq from the list of banned nations, does not exempt Christians, and honors all existing US visas. But despite these concessions, critics online say it's basically the same ban as before—a thinly-veiled excuse to discriminate against Muslims. And because it's the internet, many of those criticisms came in the form of jokes.

White House’s new travel ban will allow in people from Iraq. So congratulations to on the opening of the Trump Hotel Baghdad! — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) March 1, 2017

Trump: I want to ban Muslims.

Media: Fascist!

Trump: (reading from a teleprompter): I want to ban Muslims.

Media: He is so presidential. — Nelson Flores (@nelsonlflores) March 1, 2017

To avoid repeating the same mistake, new travel ban will not be based on country of origin. It will be based on skin color. — President Bannon (@PRESlDENTBANNON) March 1, 2017

#MuslimBan2 sounds like a shitty a$$ movie sequel — Stylee (@styleemusic) March 1, 2017

If literal gound zero for ISIS can be exempt from your we-are-afraid-of-ISIS travel ban, then there is no good reason to list any nation. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 1, 2017

The White House had originally planned to release the new order on Wednesday, but reportedly delayed it so they could stretch out the benefit of the surprisingly positive reaction to Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. Many commenters reasoned that this clearly undermines the administration's assessment that this ban is urgent to protect Americans from imminent Muslim terror.

Since Trump is delaying the new ban because of good press then the ban is 1. Not for our safety or 2. he values good press over our safety — Cameron Tinker (@CameronRTinker) March 1, 2017

Trump's delaying his new #MuslimBan order to bask in the glow of adoration. He's claimed this ban was a matter of life or death urgency. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) March 1, 2017

New travel ban delayed to enjoy bragging about speech and better approval number. Suddenly we are safe from terrorism from those 7 countries — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) March 1, 2017

