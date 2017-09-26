Advertising

On Tuesday morning, Donald Trump rolled out of his White House bed, spared a single nostalgic thought for the gold toilet in his Manhattan apartment, and fired off approximately one hundred thousand (six total) morning tweets. But it was the recurring topic of national anthem protests at football games that seemed to grab most of Twitter's attention.

It began with a note about ratings, based on apparently nothing.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

And it continued with an analysis on crowd reaction, as interpreted by Trump.

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The third tweet, and the phrase "great anger" began trending.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

"The booing at the NFL football game last night," wrote Trump, "When the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard."

And the cherry on top...

"Great anger."

I don't think Trump understands how football works where Dallas might get booed in general when they do not play at home cause they suck. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 26, 2017

Monday night in Arizona, as the Cowboys played the home team Cardinals, owner Jerry Jones took a knee with the rest of the team before the national anthem.

The issue of national anthem protests has blown up in the last few days, after Trump used an Alabama rally to call any player who kneels for the anthem a "son of a bitch."

In response, protests increased at games over the weekend, culminating in the Cowboys' display at Monday night football in Arizona. For the record, "Arizona players also stood and linked arms during the anthem," according to the Washington Post.

The anthem protests began with Colin Kaepernick last year, when the NFL quarterback took a knee to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

At his rally, Trump said the protests are "a total disrespect of our heritage" — but made to sure to claim later that his anger has no connection to race.

After his latest tantrum, Twitter's rolling its eyes.

Potus does what he wants and twitter reflects his priorities. Look at language abt NFL. "Great anger" - how does that unite? https://t.co/Xv3sOjmLL2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 26, 2017

Holy shit. Are you kidding me??? Great anger??? You really are going to get people killed. Congress, remove him. Now. https://t.co/7Zx3t5Ox9Q — Calvin (@calvinstowell) September 26, 2017

Trump isn't attacking athletes. He's attacking your rights to protest. Don't stand for it. Don't stand for HIM pic.twitter.com/Mo1VtbFTF3 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2017

Remember, it was less than three years ago that Trump tried—and failed—to buy a NFL franchise. Key word: Failed https://t.co/Sut0NY2c1A — Malia Griggs (@maliagriggs) September 26, 2017

Idiots: “politics doesn’t belong on the football field.”



Me: “well trump doesn’t belong in the White House. So there.” — Baratunde (@baratunde) September 26, 2017

After a nice break, for maybe some coffee and a little chat with Jared Kushner via private email, Trump returned to Twitter to offer a solution—hey, why not suppress free speech?

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

How very patriotic.

