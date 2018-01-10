The 4 most bonkers moments from Trump’s press conference today.

President Donald Trump appeared at a press conference with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway and it was................interesting.
Here's what you need to know.
1. Trump refused to say if he's sit for an interview with Robert Mueller.
Asked to respond to the reports that his lawyers are negotiating the terms of his likely meeting with the special counsel, Trump delivered a word salad featuring his latest tic of "NO COLLUSION!"
This is a big deal. First, it provides insight into the presidents deep denial that he is in hot water for potential collusion with the Russians and obstruction of justice, an investigation that has already yielded a guilty plea for his former national security adviser and an indictment for his campaign manager.
Secondly, if Trump doesn't accept Mueller's invitation, I got one difficult to spell word for y'all: SUBPOENA.
It's also dubious that the president wouldn't say, straight up, "I respect the rule of law and the special counsel's authority, and have nothing to hide." Eek.
2. In a question directed at Prime Minister Solberg on her view of whether or not to work with Russia, Trump volunteered his pro-Russia stance.
He man-terrupted to say how much committed he is to work with the country that invaded Crimea and attacked the 2016 election.
3. A Norwegian reporter said "ass" a few times and it was hilarious.
Last month, a Marine Corps commander stationed in Norway told his 300-member unit, "I hope I'm wrong, but there's a war coming, a big-ass war." Trump was confused, and the Norwegian journalist read out his question (and the word "ass") again.
"Maybe he knows something that I don't know," the president answered, which got laughs from the journalists. This is all fun and good coming from the commander-in-chief.
But lol, that Norwegian guy said "ass" to the president.
4. Trump "But Hillary!"ed a whole bunch of times.
It's 2018, and Trump is still saying "Hillary, my opponent."
Dude. It's been 428 days since the election.
Hillary has emerged only once for a book tour and has now gone back deep into the woods.
Liberals have moved on to Oprah. The only people thinking about Hillary are Trump and Twitter bots.