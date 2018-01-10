The 4 most bonkers moments from Trump’s press conference today.

President Donald Trump appeared at a press conference with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway and it was................interesting.

Here's what you need to know.

1. Trump refused to say if he's sit for an interview with Robert Mueller.

Reporter: President Trump, would you be willing to be interviewed by the Special Counsel?



Trump: "We'll see what happens ... When they have no collusion, and nobody has found any collusion ... it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview." pic.twitter.com/BO58qGPvo4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 10, 2018

Asked to respond to the reports that his lawyers are negotiating the terms of his likely meeting with the special counsel, Trump delivered a word salad featuring his latest tic of "NO COLLUSION!"

This is a big deal. First, it provides insight into the presidents deep denial that he is in hot water for potential collusion with the Russians and obstruction of justice, an investigation that has already yielded a guilty plea for his former national security adviser and an indictment for his campaign manager.

Secondly, if Trump doesn't accept Mueller's invitation, I got one difficult to spell word for y'all: SUBPOENA.

It's also dubious that the president wouldn't say, straight up, "I respect the rule of law and the special counsel's authority, and have nothing to hide." Eek.

2. In a question directed at Prime Minister Solberg on her view of whether or not to work with Russia, Trump volunteered his pro-Russia stance.