Donald Trump's presidency and Barack Obama's presidency are so completely different that to compare them is like comparing apples and poisonous oranges. The latest example comes to us in the form of a message written by our current president in the "book of remembrance" at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, which he visited yesterday for nearly half-an-hour, Vox reports.

As many have pointed out on Twitter, when compared to Obama's message in the same remembrance book in 2008, the two messages perfectly illustrate the stark contrast between these two presidents. It's sad!

Here's what Obama wrote in 2008:

It reads:

I am grateful to Yad Vashem and all of those responsible for this remarkable institution. At a time of great peril and promise, war and strife, we are blessed to have such a powerful reminder of man's potential for great evil, but also our capacity to rise up from tragedy and remake our world. Let our children come here, and know this history, so they can add their voices to proclaim "never again." And may we remember those who perished, not only as victims, but also as individuals who hoped and loved and dreamed like us, and who have become symbols of the human spirit.

Eloquent. Heartfelt. Presidential.

And here's Trump's message in the same book, from 2017:

It reads:

It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends. So amazing + will Never Forget!

W.T.F.

Raoul Wootliff, who shared Trump's note from the remembrance book on Twitter, pointed out that it seems like a message scrawled in a high school yearbook.

This is @realDonaldTrump's message in Yad Vashem's Book of Remembrance. "So amazing + will NEVER FORGET!"

(He forgot: "See you next summer") pic.twitter.com/XcGbR88PXV — Raoul Wootliff (@RaoulWootliff) May 23, 2017

Others have compared the tone to that of a teenager (sorry, teens!).

Trump treated a state visit to Israel's Holocaust memorial like he's on a trip with his high school class. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 23, 2017

Hahaha! Our president treats running America like being on a class trip with his buds!

Comparisons between the different letters are going viral on Twitter.

Trump, Obama notes left at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial for the Holocaust.



This makes me sad. pic.twitter.com/QgOpILPyeQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 23, 2017

On the left, via @RaoulWootliff, the note Trump just left at Yad Vashem.



'So amazing!'



On the right, the note Obama left at Yad Vashem. pic.twitter.com/rdviJtF3HI — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 23, 2017

Notes left at Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial museum. Trump on left, Obama on right. So horribly tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/e15A0yq0Op — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) May 23, 2017

Trump: “a great honor to be here with all of my friends – so amazing”



Yad Vashem is Israel's Holocaust memorial. https://t.co/IBJPpXnAoM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 23, 2017

I know this is getting old -- but can we compare @BarackObama & @realDonaldTrump's @yadvashem Guestbook messages for a sec.... pic.twitter.com/LmXX9vNYDp — Russel Neiss (@russelneiss) May 23, 2017

Hmm, which looks more natural... this perfectly centered paragraph, or the one where someone was forced by aides to add a phrase to the end? pic.twitter.com/ZjkeaqoC3x — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 23, 2017

And, just for fun, guess who else once left a note in the Yad Vashem remembrance book?

Hillary Clinton, while visiting the memorial as Secretary of State in 2009.

Compare the note Donald Trump just left at Yad Vashem to the note Hillary Clinton left at Yad Vashem. pic.twitter.com/6PLllAeYtH — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 23, 2017

Hillary, if you're reading this, please come out of the woods and save us from a president who thinks a Holocaust memorial is "so amazing!"

