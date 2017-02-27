Advertising

The President watched last night's Donald Trump roast aka The Academy Awards, and—surprise!—he was not in to it, The Wrap reports.

Makes sense. I watched the ceremony hoping for one thing: Trump jokes. And host Jimmy Kimmel, god bless his soul, delivered in droves. One of the best moments of the night—and there were many—is when Kimmel trolled the President live from the ceremony, with this history-making tweet:

If you're like me, you've been waiting with bated breath for Trump's inevitably bitchy response. Because our president is a high school Mean Girl.

He finally responded today, in an interview with conservative website Breitbart. “I think [the Oscars] were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” the president said. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamor of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

ICYMI: At the end of the night, presenters accidentally awarded Best Picture to the wrong movie, La La Land, before they fixed their mistake and gave it to the real winner: Moonlight.

And what the President seems to be saying is that the Academy Awards messed up because they made too many Trump jokes and got distracted??

Yeah, sorry buddy. That's not a thing.

Here are the #facts, according to me: That Oscars mishap was one of the most riveting and enjoyable TV moments I've witnessed in my lifetime. The Trump jokes were hilarious. And (almost) everyone looked glamorous AF. Especially Meryl Streep.

