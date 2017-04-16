Advertising

This morning, probably in a fit of outrage over not finding as many chocolate-filled eggs as a 6-year-old, Trump turned to Twitter to let off some steam. I wish that I could crawl inside of this man's brain for the early morning hours during which he ruminates on, writes and publishes these tweets, but I fear experiencing the insanity that closely would irrevocably damage me. Or flat out kill me. Things started out nice with a happy Easter message:

Happy Easter to everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Advertising

Perhaps he tweeted this before the RIGGED egg hunt, when he was in good spirits. But then things quickly went south (very unfair!). For some reason, Trump is still thinking about the election:

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

As if his winning the electoral college is going to make us forget that he has yet to release his tax returns? His remarks are in response to the tax marches that took place yesterday in major cities across the country, and were held just a few days away from Tax Day (which is Tuesday 4/18) as a reminder that Trump has yet to release his taxes. Then, smdh, he brought up paid protesters:

Advertising

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Within minutes, Trump who had just asked us to remember his glorious victory in the election, tells us that it's over! And he also resurfaces the claim that protesters are being paid. Well, everyone has had quite enough of that, so they spent their Easter mornings firing back at Trump and letting him know that they don't get paid to protest because their actions are fueled by rage, and rage alone. Here were some of the best responses to Trump's insane claim that people are getting paid to participate in rallies and marches against the President:

Advertising

Worrying how you're calling anyone who opposes you out as a paid protestor. You're trying to discredit the people, like a dictator would. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) April 16, 2017

Unfortunately, we are WAY too late on this one ... pic.twitter.com/cxsKhrepFr — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) April 16, 2017

We're like your taxes.



Unpaid. pic.twitter.com/OBHMwyERXp — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 16, 2017

Advertising

Bless. Easter is taking some of his airtime. He's that kid who always has to have a gift on other kids' birthdays or he'll throw a tantrum. — Claire Nicoll (@TamponFairy) April 16, 2017

Relax. Like five people came out to celebrate you at the LA #taxmarch. pic.twitter.com/W3oQZWGK3F — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 16, 2017

"The Election is over" says the guy who wasn't voted for by more than half the country and also who can't shut up about the election. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 16, 2017

Who is paying for your 7 weekends at Mar a Lago? We are! — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) April 16, 2017

Advertising

The #Resistance doesn't need to be paid to demonstrate against authoritarianism, Sir! — Joe Papp (@joepabike) April 16, 2017

Says the guy who had a rally a couple of weeks ago? How can one be so unaware of themselves whilst only ever thinking about themselves? — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) April 16, 2017

You told Romney to release tax returns and Obama to release college applications. Yet, you have released neither. https://t.co/Od6C4Rxw87 — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) April 16, 2017

Advertising

74% of Americans say that you should release your tax returns. You shouldn't be surprised that they are protesting. https://t.co/1trllecorn — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) April 16, 2017

"The election is over," says the man who can't stop acting like he's running for office instead of actually governing. — Ben Hooper (@BenHooperWrites) April 16, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Yesterday's rallies were funded in full by outrage over your continued refusal to release your tax returns. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 16, 2017

LOL. This is (still) a free country. We have the right to organize and protest. That's why America already is great. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) April 16, 2017

Advertising

LOL happy Easter.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.