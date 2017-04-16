This morning, probably in a fit of outrage over not finding as many chocolate-filled eggs as a 6-year-old, Trump turned to Twitter to let off some steam. I wish that I could crawl inside of this man's brain for the early morning hours during which he ruminates on, writes and publishes these tweets, but I fear experiencing the insanity that closely would irrevocably damage me. Or flat out kill me. Things started out nice with a happy Easter message:
Perhaps he tweeted this before the RIGGED egg hunt, when he was in good spirits. But then things quickly went south (very unfair!). For some reason, Trump is still thinking about the election:
As if his winning the electoral college is going to make us forget that he has yet to release his tax returns? His remarks are in response to the tax marches that took place yesterday in major cities across the country, and were held just a few days away from Tax Day (which is Tuesday 4/18) as a reminder that Trump has yet to release his taxes. Then, smdh, he brought up paid protesters:
Within minutes, Trump who had just asked us to remember his glorious victory in the election, tells us that it's over! And he also resurfaces the claim that protesters are being paid. Well, everyone has had quite enough of that, so they spent their Easter mornings firing back at Trump and letting him know that they don't get paid to protest because their actions are fueled by rage, and rage alone. Here were some of the best responses to Trump's insane claim that people are getting paid to participate in rallies and marches against the President:
LOL happy Easter.