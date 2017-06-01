Advertising

Today at 3 p.m. EST, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Change Agreement. He made the announcement in the White House Rose Garden, which is kind of ironic, because thanks to his decision not to care about the environment, gardens might soon be a thing of the past.

Most of the news outlets predicted that he'd choose to withdraw, based on promises he made during his campaign, and the fact that in the past he's referred to global warming as a hoax.

Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2014

The Paris Agreement is an accord between 195 countries (only Syria and Nicaragua refrained) that aims to reduce the dangerous carbon-based emissions that the scientific community attributes to the rise in global temperatures in the past few decades. It was signed by Barack Obama in 2015, but didn't go into effect until November 2016.

This makes the U.S. one of only three companies that are not part of the agreement; the other two are Syria and Nicaragua.

I am told the pressure on @POTUS from Ivanka to stay in Paris has been intense. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 31, 2017

ThinkProgress reported that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, was pushing for him to remain part of the agreement. Apparently, he didn't heed her advice.

