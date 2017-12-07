Trump tweeted the most famous Pearl Harbor quote. He got it wrong.

Donald Trump done messed up on Twitter again. No, he didn't admit to obstruction of justice, or address the wrong mass shooting, but he did misquote one of the most famous sentences in American history in attempting to honor the victims of Pearl Harbor.

Twitter

Any fifth grade American History student or FDR fangirl could tell you that the quote is actually "a date which will live in infamy."

Sure, it's a mistake a lot of people make, but a lot of people aren't the President of the United States.

People noticed the error.

It’s date. And which. A *date* *which* will live in infamy. pic.twitter.com/HfbZAXz2qN — VoteVets (@votevets) December 7, 2017