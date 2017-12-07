Trump tweeted the most famous Pearl Harbor quote. He got it wrong.

Donald Trump done messed up on Twitter again. No, he didn't admit to obstruction of justice, or address the wrong mass shooting, but he did misquote one of the most famous sentences in American history in attempting to honor the victims of Pearl Harbor.
Any fifth grade American History student or FDR fangirl could tell you that the quote is actually "a date which will live in infamy."
Sure, it's a mistake a lot of people make, but a lot of people aren't the President of the United States.
People noticed the error.
At this point I guess we should be glad that he didn't F it up as much as he could have. Trump could have added his own language instead of just simply messing up FDR's.
Stay tuned for a mention of "Four score eleven years ago" on the anniversary of the Gettysburg Address.
Oh...and he's not the only Trump to mess up their tribute to the first fallen American heroes of World War II.
MELANIA GOT THE FRICKIN' DATE WRONG.
DON'T THESE PEOPLE HAVE ACCESS TO GOOGLE?!