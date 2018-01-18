Cardiologists say Trump’s heart is a lot less healthy than his doctor says it is.

Cardiologists not affiliated with the White House are chiming in on the results of President Donald Trump's physical and they are concerned.
At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, resident doctor Ronny Jackson announced that despite literally being an inch away from obesity, Trump and his heart are in excellent health because of "incredible genes."
REPORTER: How does a guy who eats McDonald's & all those Diet Cokes & never exercises be in as good of shape as you say he is?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2018
PHYSICIAN: It's called genetics... he has incredible genes... I told him if he had a healthier diet over last 20 years he might live to be 200 years old pic.twitter.com/6zAPFioQ4D
The New York Times reached out to heart specialists to react to the State of the President's Organs.
"Cardiologists not associated with the White House said Wednesday that President Trump’s physical exam revealed serious heart concerns," the Times reports, "Including very high levels of so-called bad cholesterol, which raises the risk that Mr. Trump could have a heart attack while in office."
Dr. David Maron, the director of preventive cardiology at Stanford Medical School, said that it is "alarming that the president’s LDL levels remain above 140 even though he is taking 10 milligrams of Crestor, a powerful drug that is used to lower cholesterol levels to well below 100."
As Dr. Jackson announced, Trump has a cholesterol level of 143.
The Stanford doc got real:
Dr. Maron said he would “definitely” be worried about Mr. Trump’s risk for having a heart attack if the president were one of his patients. Asked if Mr. Trump is in perfect health, Dr. Maron offered a blunt reply: “God, no.”
Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist at the Scripps Research Institute, is worried about Trump's belly.
"Here the issue is, does he have abdominal obesity?" Dr. Topol told the Times. "I don’t care what his height is. All you have to do is look at his abdomen. Abdominal obesity, that’s the machinery for inflammation for the heart."