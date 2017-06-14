On Wednesday morning, House Republican and majority whip Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia in "what sources are calling an apparent 'deliberate attack,'" according to CNN.
The New York Times reports that a "gunman opened fire" during the baseball team practice for Republican members of Congress.
Reportedly, 50 shots were fired as security shot back at the gunman and the players sought cover. Scalise was "shot in the hip," according to the Huffington Post. "Five people, including the suspect, were transported to a local hospital."
As the story develops, here's what politicians are tweeting about the incident.
1. Donald Trump
Trump also released a statement on the incident, via Politico:
The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.
2. Kellyanne Conway
3. Paul Ryan
4. Ted Cruz
5. Gabrielle Giffords
6. Kirsten Gillibrand
7. Chuck Schumer
8. Maxine Waters
9. Kamala Harris
10. Jim Himes
11. Bill de Blasio
12. Tom Perez
Check back for updates as the story develops.