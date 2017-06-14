Advertising

On Wednesday morning, House Republican and majority whip Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia in "what sources are calling an apparent 'deliberate attack,'" according to CNN.

Statement from @SteveScalise's office says, "Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone." pic.twitter.com/IFFullQxTY — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

The New York Times reports that a "gunman opened fire" during the baseball team practice for Republican members of Congress.

Reportedly, 50 shots were fired as security shot back at the gunman and the players sought cover. Scalise was "shot in the hip," according to the Huffington Post. "Five people, including the suspect, were transported to a local hospital."

As the story develops, here's what politicians are tweeting about the incident.

1. Donald Trump

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Trump also released a statement on the incident, via Politico:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

2. Kellyanne Conway

Cong. Scalise and Cong. Williams and our brave wounded Capitol Police are covered in prayer. https://t.co/zUCUnTYrOT — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 14, 2017

and prayers for congressional aides...developing stories...pray for all affected, pray for peace and pray for the country. https://t.co/2mkLYBcB1b — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 14, 2017

3. Paul Ryan

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

4. Ted Cruz

Praying for our friends, colleagues, and all hurt or impacted by today's terrible shooting. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 14, 2017

5. Gabrielle Giffords

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

6. Kirsten Gillibrand

Praying for Rep Scalise, the staff, members and Capitol Hill police at the horrific scene this morning. Bless the police for their bravery. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 14, 2017

7. Chuck Schumer

Saddened by news of the shooting in VA this am. Thoughts & prayers for Rep @SteveScalise & others injured & hope for a speedy recovery. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 14, 2017

8. Maxine Waters

My thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Scalise, staff, and all others affected by this horrific incident in Virginia. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 14, 2017

9. Kamala Harris

Horrified by what happened in Alexandria this morning. My heart goes out to Steve Scalise, staffers, the US Capitol Police & their families. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2017

10. Jim Himes

Horrified by the attack on the Congressional family in VA this morning. Praying for those injured and grateful for those who keep us safe. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) June 14, 2017

11. Bill de Blasio

Our thoughts are with those injured during today's shooting in Virginia and our gratitude goes to area law enforcement for their response. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2017

12. Tom Perez

Heartbroken by the news of an unconscionable attack in Virginia. The thoughts of everyone at the DNC are with the victims + their families. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) June 14, 2017

Check back for updates as the story develops.

