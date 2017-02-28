President Donald Trump appeared on his safe space of Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, and had a moment of near-humbleness sandwiched between moments of ol' reliable self-aggrandizing.
Asked his grade his presidency so far, Trump sure sounded like he would give himself a participation trophy. Despite spending three weekends of his young presidency playing golf at his country club, costing taxpayers a little tip of up to $10 million, Trump granted himself an A+ for effort.
As for actual achievement is concerned, Trump *only* gives himself an A.
The Tweeter-in-Chief does concede, however, that there is a bit of an issue with regards to messaging, with Sean Spicer's temper tantrums and all-caps tweets as a strategy scoring "C or C+."
In addition of giving himself a report card that averages out to a B, Trump also took the opportunity to blame Obama for everything from protests at town halls to the death of a Navy SEAL during a Yemen raid he authorized over dinner.
Old habits die hard.