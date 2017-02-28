Advertising

President Donald Trump appeared on his safe space of Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning, and had a moment of near-humbleness sandwiched between moments of ol' reliable self-aggrandizing.

Asked his grade his presidency so far, Trump sure sounded like he would give himself a participation trophy. Despite spending three weekends of his young presidency playing golf at his country club, costing taxpayers a little tip of up to $10 million, Trump granted himself an A+ for effort.

How would @POTUS grade himself?

Effort: A+

Messaging: C or C+

Achievement: A pic.twitter.com/2Pm0SxY71h — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

As for actual achievement is concerned, Trump *only* gives himself an A.

The Tweeter-in-Chief does concede, however, that there is a bit of an issue with regards to messaging, with Sean Spicer's temper tantrums and all-caps tweets as a strategy scoring "C or C+."

In addition of giving himself a report card that averages out to a B, Trump also took the opportunity to blame Obama for everything from protests at town halls to the death of a Navy SEAL during a Yemen raid he authorized over dinner.

Trump says Obama is "behind" the protests at GOP town halls and leaks coming from the White House pic.twitter.com/HAPhHIEtzU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

On Fox, Trump responds to criticism of father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid,says "this was a mission that was started before I got here" pic.twitter.com/m3YbN0D8zF — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2017

Old habits die hard.

