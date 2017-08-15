Advertising

In an absolutely bonkers press conference that was supposed to be about infrastructure, President Donald Trump said that the violence in Virginia was also the fault of the counter-protestors, that some of the chanting Nazis were good dudes, Steve Bannon is a "nice man" and "not a racist," that removing confederate monuments is a slippery slope, and that he owns a house in Charlottesville. Read the full text here if you want your brain to feel like it's being punched and pooped on.

Trump on Charlottesville rally: "Not all of those people were neo-Nazis. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch." pic.twitter.com/rBcVst0zBj — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2017

It was so devastating to watch that I made two of my coworkers hug me (thank you for the hug, May!).

Trump's performance is being applauded by the KKK...

As if on cue... the former KKK grand wizard is pleased as punch with Trump's self-immolating presser. pic.twitter.com/63WUMQjBQ3 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 15, 2017

....and condemned by everyone else.

The President of the United States just made it clear, in case anyone was still unsure, that he is in fact a racist. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 15, 2017

Trump dropped that "George Washington had slaves" reveal like he really had some good tea congrats on passing third grade — Ira Madison III (@ira) August 15, 2017

from the party of abraham lincoln to the party of jefferson davis — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 15, 2017

"Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch." pic.twitter.com/plAKJDqrhC — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) August 15, 2017

45's condemnation of the deadly white supremacy terror at #Charlottesville lasted shorter than a Scaramucci WH gig https://t.co/1p6gLRR4iW — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 15, 2017

OMG. What did we just watch? He blamed the anti-racism protesters. He likened George Washington to Robert E. Lee. Donald. Trump. Fuck. You. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 15, 2017

Donald Trump is presenting everyone in the United States with the clearest chance in two generations to decide where they stand. — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) August 15, 2017

Hey @IvankaTrump, your father just defended people who would murder your children if they could. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) August 15, 2017

I would like someone to show Trump the VICE reported piece in which that Nazi creep sneered at Trump for "letting his daughter marry a Jew." — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) August 15, 2017

Lincoln: “4 score and 7 seven years ago…"

JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you…”

Trump: “Actually the Nazis had a permit…" — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 15, 2017

President w/ worst record of truthful statements of any politician on record says he was waiting for the "facts" before calling out Nazis. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 15, 2017

WE RESPECTFULLY ASK YOU RESIGN AND THEN CRAWL INTO SOME SORT OF FUCKING CAVE OR HOLE, @POTUS.

Signed,

Real Americans — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 15, 2017

Slippery slope arguments are good and real, as evidenced by our current 100% tax rate and constitutional right to marry ducks. — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 15, 2017

Did he just defend racists, then promote his winery and leave? — Kiley Kroh (@kileykroh) August 15, 2017

Upstairs from where Trump called some Mexicans rapists in kickoff speech, he as Potus declined to call murder of woman in Va terrorism — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 15, 2017

"You really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?" -@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ruyIydIXpk — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) August 15, 2017

Nazis killed a woman and the President backed them up.



What will they do now? — Catherynne Valente (@catvalente) August 15, 2017

And here we are pic.twitter.com/Id3SkNJDgi — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) August 15, 2017

