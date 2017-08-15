Advertising

In an absolutely bonkers press conference that was supposed to be about infrastructure, President Donald Trump said that the violence in Virginia was also the fault of the counter-protestors, that some of the chanting Nazis were good dudes, Steve Bannon is a "nice man" and "not a racist," that removing confederate monuments is a slippery slope, and that he owns a house in Charlottesville. Read the full text here if you want your brain to feel like it's being punched and pooped on.

It was so devastating to watch that I made two of my coworkers hug me (thank you for the hug, May!).

Trump's performance is being applauded by the KKK...

....and condemned by everyone else.

