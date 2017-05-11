Advertising

On Thursday, The Economist released a lightly edited transcript of an interview it had with President Donald Trump, treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, and National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.

During the interview, President Trump used the phrase "prime the pump," and claimed that he had come up with it "a couple of days ago."

Despite The Economist's editors' numerous assurances that they'd heard the phrase used before, Trump seemed determined to believe he'd invented it.

"Have you heard that expression used before?" he asked them. "Because I haven't heard it. I mean, I just...I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good."

Sure.

Unfortunately for President Trump, the phrase "priming the pump" has been used in economics for a long time.

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, it's been around since the early 19th century.

The phrase 'priming the pump' dates to the early 19th century. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 11, 2017

Merriam-Webseter never shies away from a chance to troll the president on Twitter, so they provided an explanation of the phrase's origins.

Twitter was quick to call Trump out on his bluff.

Trump claims he came up with the term "prime the pump" a few days ago. Here it is used in a NYT article in 1921. pic.twitter.com/FjYzQmcTMf — Phil Klinkner (@pklinkne) May 11, 2017

This is from an Economist interview, during which Trump says he came up with "priming the pump." Actually, it dates back to 1840ish https://t.co/9UKAiLxE8Q — Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) May 11, 2017

People also had some jokes.

"Have you heard the phrase post-neoclassical endogenous growth theory used in that way before? I came up with it the other day". — Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) May 11, 2017

i'm making a "prime the pump" hand motion right now — Joel and 9 Others (@joeljohnson) May 11, 2017

Some Twitter users even shared the phrases they'd invented recently.

Trump tells Economist that last week he invented phrase “prime the pump” https://t.co/4pKYYN55W2



I just invented phrase “God save us all" pic.twitter.com/5IRdUAKIdU — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 11, 2017

Has anyone here ever heard the phrase "laughter is the best medicine"? No? I just came up with it a few days ago — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 11, 2017

Today on a call I came up with a totally new phrase, As a compliment I told my team they really "knocked it outta the park" ppl loved it! — john (@john_higg) May 11, 2017

God save us all.

