A protester snuck into the Capitol and pelted Russian flags at Trump.

Oh sh*t.

Today as he entered the Capitol to talk tax cuts for the rich with Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican senators (including the one he spent all morning bashing on Twitter), a guy threw Russian flags at him and yelled "Trump is treason!"

Protester tosses Russian flags at Pres. Trump as he arrives at Senate GOP luncheon, yelling "Trump is treason!" pic.twitter.com/tozCgnryCy — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2017

"Why is congress talking about tax cut when they should be talking about treason?"

President Donald Trump’s entrance to senate lunch was interrupted by a protester who threw Russian flags and shouted “Trump is treason” pic.twitter.com/7BnxcxSLXH — Tara Ghoul-shan (@taragolshan) October 24, 2017

"This president conspired with agents of the Russian government to steal an election," he added.

Just look at this thumbs up. Either it's perfectly well-timed, or Trump is psyched to see the flag of his friends.

A very well-timed thumbs up. ( 📷 : Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call) pic.twitter.com/4sWVsSm8XE — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 24, 2017