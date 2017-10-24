A protester snuck into the Capitol and pelted Russian flags at Trump.

Oh sh*t.
Today as he entered the Capitol to talk tax cuts for the rich with Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican senators (including the one he spent all morning bashing on Twitter), a guy threw Russian flags at him and yelled "Trump is treason!"
"Why is congress talking about tax cut when they should be talking about treason?"
"This president conspired with agents of the Russian government to steal an election," he added.
Just look at this thumbs up. Either it's perfectly well-timed, or Trump is psyched to see the flag of his friends.
AP has these tremendous shots pic.twitter.com/W3boncAWFN— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 24, 2017
According to reporter Ryan Grim, we've seen this dude before.
Last February, Ryan Clayton went to a conservative conference where Trump was speaking and passed around the familiar red, white, and blue.
Clayton clearly had some leftover flags, so made use of the extra props today.
Here's the footage with a better view of Clayton.
And with a better view of the chaos that ensued.