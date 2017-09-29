Advertising

On Friday, Donald Trump spoke to the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington and emphasized the White House's response to the disaster unfolding in Puerto Rico, which has been criticized as slow and ineffective.

Except, it would appear Trump had a slight brain fart during his speech. Describing the difficulty of providing assistance to a territory remote from the mainland United States, he seemed to forget the word for "ocean." That, or he was just looking for a scarier way to describe one.

No matter what happened, it's almost shocking to listen to:

Trump on Puerto Rico response: "This is an island. Surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/WAFIZwquwd — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 29, 2017

"This is an island," began Trump, speaking slower than Kevin from The Office. "Surrounded by water. Big water," he continued, before finally getting there: "Ocean water."

Remember when Trump made this boast? "I know words... have the best words." Never has that been more apparent. Twitter nearly had a heart attack simultaneously laughing and crying at the turn of phrase, which surely belongs in the Trump's "Best Words" hall of fame

Surprised he didn't throw in a "who knew?" — Dave Obin (@dmobin) September 29, 2017

People advocating for hurricane relief are in the pocket of Big Water — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 29, 2017

Even though it's been the worst week of his hideous presidency, it's promising news that Trump seems to have learned what an island is. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 29, 2017

I literally read a story once about gorillas describing a massive flood that affected their habitat as "big water." — Mallory 🏳️‍🌈 (@MdotClure) September 29, 2017

"Daddy what is that?"



Me: "that's big water, ocean water" pic.twitter.com/NmKOiWvE75 — dan haren (@ithrow88) September 29, 2017

9 days after Maria @POTUS realizes Puerto Rico is an island. Hopefully he also knows we have a Navy & Air Force that can deal with big water https://t.co/8Gg1X9pbak — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 29, 2017

Oh wow! I didn’t realize it’s big ocean water. Now it makes sense why you spent 7 days attacking sports stars instead of helping Puerto Rico https://t.co/K1h2I0aReN — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 29, 2017

"Big water. Ocean water." Is he serious? Did he think we were confused and thought it was bath water? Speak like an adult! — Mary Emmaline (@romanticskeptc) September 29, 2017

There is Big Water on many sides of PR, ok? Many sides. — Nicole K (@NicoleK8686) September 29, 2017

Big water. Very big water. The biggest, most beautiful water anyone has ever seen. https://t.co/fpTAWUpjHa — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 29, 2017

Just when you think DT can't be a bigger moron, he explains that an island is surrounded by water,big water. New record for idiocy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 29, 2017

amazing, how Obama was able to deliver massive relief to the island of Haiti, which is surrounded by "big water" https://t.co/QYQIkLDdb4 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 29, 2017

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Thatcher, 1982, explaining challenges of the Falklands: "These are islands, surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water." — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 29, 2017

We just approved $700B to pump our military which can drop a bomb in cave entrance. Getting supplies across "big water" is no excuse. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 29, 2017

Trump on PR response: "This is an island. Surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water."



Note to Hawaii: In a crisis, you're on your own. — TDPattillo (@TDPattillo) September 29, 2017

In a sense aren't we all just an island surrounded by water, big water, ocean water? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 29, 2017

trump dictionary

daughter: wife

nazis: fine good people

putin: papa?

poor people: future slaves

taxes: optional money pays

oceans: Big Water — Bez (@Bez) September 29, 2017

Earlier in the speech, Trump had said he wanted to give "our thoughts and prayers to the people of Puerto Rico" and announced that some 10,000 emergency responders had been sent to the island's aid, according to Business Insider.

"The response and recovery effort probably has never been seen for something like this," added Trump, before dropping his pitch-perfect line about "big water" to justify a slower-than-ideal response.

If you're curious about the info in one of those tweets above, this book explains that a bonobo named Kanzi once coined the term "big water" for "flood."

Anyway, check out this link if you want to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

