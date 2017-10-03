On Tuesday, Donald Trump landed in Puerto Rico amidst the U.S. territory's ongoing recovery from hurricane damage. First up was a little meeting where Trump "huddled with local and federal officials," according to CNN, to laud his administration's much-maligned response to the hurricane that devastated the island. The comments were immediately met with fury from the world at large.
He opened with what may have been a joke, but the comment was met with complete and utter silence.
"Mick Mulvaney is here," began Trump, pointing to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, before revving up to prepare for something like comic delivery. "Now I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack!"
"We've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico, and that's fine. We've saved a lot of lives."
If you thought that joke was tasteless, well, wait until you see what Twitter's got for the situation.
And if you stopped the above CNN clip because it was too painful to watch, then you missed another Trump misstep, where he compared hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to the "real catastrophe" of Hurricane Katrina.
Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody's ever seen anything like this... what is your death count as of this moment? 17? ... 16 people, certified... 16 people versus in the thousands.
Twitter was left agape at the comments, speculating that this was his desperate way of differentiating the Trump administration's poor Puerto Rico response from Bush's historically bad reaction to Katrina.
Trump's also making headlines for neglecting to praise the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who was vocal in her criticism of the White House's response to the hurricane.
Trump's only in Puerto Rico until Wednesday, when he's scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to make more insensitive comments in the wake of tragedy.