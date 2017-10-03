Advertising

On Tuesday, Donald Trump landed in Puerto Rico amidst the U.S. territory's ongoing recovery from hurricane damage. First up was a little meeting where Trump "huddled with local and federal officials," according to CNN, to laud his administration's much-maligned response to the hurricane that devastated the island. The comments were immediately met with fury from the world at large.

President Trump: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little our of whack” https://t.co/nDSnQPbfdq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 3, 2017

He opened with what may have been a joke, but the comment was met with complete and utter silence.

"Mick Mulvaney is here," began Trump, pointing to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, before revving up to prepare for something like comic delivery. "Now I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack!"

"We've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico, and that's fine. We've saved a lot of lives."

If you thought that joke was tasteless, well, wait until you see what Twitter's got for the situation.

"Puerto Rico has thrown our budget out of whack" said the guy whose wife we pay extra to protect because she doesn't want to live with him. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 3, 2017

Is it possible to impeach someone for just generally being a real dick? https://t.co/YD6FfPUwm2 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 3, 2017

I love how he no longer even pretends he cares about brown people or poor people or especially brown poor people https://t.co/fuSWU3bpew — Licensed Esthetician (@SortaBad) October 3, 2017

Still hard to believe this grotesque freak speaks for America on the world stage. https://t.co/bgeUfNRcI8 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 3, 2017

"As a billionaire and the president, I could fix that by donating some of my personal fortune, but I'd rather make insensitive jokes" https://t.co/WcosZjvks6 — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 3, 2017

Who needs books about Dickensian villains when we can watch the president act it out in real life? https://t.co/7o1grpSiz0 — Arnesa (@Rrrrnessa) October 3, 2017

"Ii hate to tell you, Secret Service, but my family and I have thrown your budget a little out of whack." https://t.co/fAXGaKAXr0 — Mexican Judge (@laloalcaraz) October 3, 2017

Oh. My. God.



What is wrong with this man? https://t.co/g8WV5dsBMN — Chely Wright (@chelywright) October 3, 2017

Truly shocking catastrophe footage. https://t.co/g3lRr0Cyuf — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) October 3, 2017

"Puerto Rico has thrown our budget out of whack"—the man whose constant trips to Mar-a-lago cost Americans about $3.6 million each. — J.D. Altman (@NicCageMatch) October 3, 2017

And if you stopped the above CNN clip because it was too painful to watch, then you missed another Trump misstep, where he compared hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to the "real catastrophe" of Hurricane Katrina.

Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody's ever seen anything like this... what is your death count as of this moment? 17? ... 16 people, certified... 16 people versus in the thousands.

Twitter was left agape at the comments, speculating that this was his desperate way of differentiating the Trump administration's poor Puerto Rico response from Bush's historically bad reaction to Katrina.

The president also engaged in a score-keeping bit of bragging about PR’s death toll vs Katrina. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 3, 2017

At least he gets that this is his Katrina. https://t.co/6kHQnGiFNj — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 3, 2017

This photo of President Bush came to embody the callousness of the botched Katrina response and permanently damaged his presidency. These quotes from Trump are so much worse. pic.twitter.com/ChSTV6i7wQ — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 3, 2017

trump is a bigger catastrophe than katrina — H. S. (@HumanSabre) October 3, 2017

The president went to a devastated U.S. territory to compare the toll there to "a real catastrophe like Katrina" https://t.co/DVa2j0qLmq — Mark Berman (@markberman) October 3, 2017

There is something broken in Trump. https://t.co/oNn6Dm3QJN — David Roberts (@drvox) October 3, 2017

Trump just said "few people have ever heard of" a Category 5 hurricane as if Hurricane Katrina wasn't international news — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) October 3, 2017

Trump praises PR on the low number of deaths. "You can be very proud, only 16 versus thousands in Katrina,” he says. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 3, 2017

Trump trying to contrast himself with Bush, prove this hurricane isn't his Katrina https://t.co/dfHy76mSTb — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 3, 2017

This dude just told people in Puerto Rico that Katrina was a "real tragedy" because more people died. I can't. pic.twitter.com/4aBlF2feMB — Travon Free (@Travon) October 3, 2017

Trump's also making headlines for neglecting to praise the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who was vocal in her criticism of the White House's response to the hurricane.

Trump's only in Puerto Rico until Wednesday, when he's scheduled to travel to Las Vegas to make more insensitive comments in the wake of tragedy.

