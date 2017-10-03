Donald Trump had quite the visit to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico on Tuesday, where he suggested that Hurricane Maria wasn't "a real tragedy like Katrina" charmingly told the suffering island "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget out of whack." Thanks, Mr. President!
And when it came to consoling victims of the storm, Trump decided to make a game out of distributing supplies to people who lost their homes, pretending to be a real baller while passing out the bare necessities. What fun!
People were critical of his turning a relief shelter on an island where thousands are displaced and without power into a carnival game.
And there were jokes, because these days it's all we have.
All the while, Trump is said to be denying those very people hot meals.
Let them eat paper towels?