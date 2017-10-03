Advertising

Donald Trump had quite the visit to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico on Tuesday, where he suggested that Hurricane Maria wasn't "a real tragedy like Katrina" charmingly told the suffering island "I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget out of whack." Thanks, Mr. President!

And when it came to consoling victims of the storm, Trump decided to make a game out of distributing supplies to people who lost their homes, pretending to be a real baller while passing out the bare necessities. What fun!

The video of Trump throwing out paper towels in Puerto Rico is even worse than I imagined pic.twitter.com/gBK9MQ0YmE — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 3, 2017

People were critical of his turning a relief shelter on an island where thousands are displaced and without power into a carnival game.

Trump went to Puerto Rico and tossed paper towels into the crowd like he was throwing a ball!! Seriously?!?!? WHAT A INSENSITIVE JERK! pic.twitter.com/Q2Q7TjKNE0 — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) October 3, 2017

Americans in Puerto Rico have no power, are starving, are thirsty & trump threw paper towels at a crowd organized to praise him. Vile. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 3, 2017

And there were jokes, because these days it's all we have.

White House: Just go hand out rescue supplies to hurricane survivors & show everyone u care about them

Trump: Kobe!

White House: wtf Donald pic.twitter.com/sEbJHiv8BT — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) October 3, 2017

Trump legit throwing paper towels into audience in Puerto Rico. This looks like some Hieronymus Bosch or general cray Renaissance painting. pic.twitter.com/8bMW40v05b — Newey (@reptarbarred) October 3, 2017

"How do you like me now, Steph Curry?" - Trump pic.twitter.com/EtwpBuE734 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) October 3, 2017

I want a President who knows not to make hurricane victims play catch for a roll of paper towels. Is that too much to ask? pic.twitter.com/y86JPbxt7E — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 3, 2017

Trump

-Told PR to be proud “only” 16 dead

-Complained bout recovery cost

-Shot paper towels into crowd

-Told victim to “have a good time" — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 3, 2017

Trump: great crowd today, fantastic. now raise those hands if you want paper towels!

Staffer: uh we should probably hand them out sir

Trump: pic.twitter.com/2pmt9vOIsi — Caleb Ecarma (@calebecarma) October 3, 2017

Out of paper towels Trump grabs the next thing on the table... pic.twitter.com/cuGzw956b9 — Weird Drug (@Weird_Drug) October 3, 2017

Trump shooting paper towels with the NBA on TNT music is the best thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/kdH0vLDyDR — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) October 3, 2017

All the while, Trump is said to be denying those very people hot meals.

Trump denies Puerto Rico request to let hurricane victims use food stamps for prepared hot meals: report https://t.co/bR45arvxfC pic.twitter.com/ulasVC6tkK — The Hill (@thehill) October 3, 2017

Let them eat paper towels?

