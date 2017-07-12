Advertising

Donald Trump had his very first non-Fox News interview since he's been elected today, with none other than seminal journalist, the 700 Club's Pat Robertson, on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

You know, this guy.

The guy who is pretty sure that any clothes you buy from Goodwill could be infected with demons. Him. That's the guy who gets to interview the President of the United States. CNN is fake news and a guy who claims that Facebook witches are coming for your babies is legit, because everything is ridiculous now and nothing matters anymore.



While the interview won't air until Thursday afternoon, an exciting tidbit has already been released to the general public. The fact that at some point in the interview, Donald Trump says that he actually thinks that Vladmir Putin actually would have preferred that Hillary Clinton be president. Which I guess means that it is straight up unpossible that Russia interfered with our elections in hopes of getting Donald Trump elected to office! Ha! Gotcha!

Why? Because he's going to build up the military and do all the fracking, and Putin won't like that!

Via New York Post:

“We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person. As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive,” the president told televangelist Pat Robertson in an interview. “That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me. And that’s why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn’t want to see that.”

Huh! That's pretty interesting given all the criticism about Hillary Clinton's warhawk tendencies! Is that not a thing anymore?



Trump also suggested that Putin would not like his plan to ensure that every American has all the delicious poison water they want:

“From day one I want fracking and everything else to get energy prices low and to create tremendous energy. We’re going to be self-supporting, we just about are now,” Trump said. “We’re going to be exporting energy – he doesn’t want that. He would like Hillary where she wants to have windmills. He would much rather have that because energy prices would go up and Russia, as you know, relies very much on energy.”

This all makes a lot of sense. Probably all the intelligence agencies are wrong, and Putin actually wanted to be BFFs with Clinton and not Trump! It all makes so much sense now.



Of course, Trump also bragged about how well he gets along with Putin, and how unfair it is that people are criticizing their beautiful bromance, because why not play both sides?

“I think we get along very well and I think that’s a good thing, that’s not a bad thing. People said, ‘Oh they shouldn’t get along.’ Well, who are the people that are saying that? I think we get along very, very well. We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they. It doesn’t make sense not to have some kind of a relationship,”

Why don't people want Trump to have friends? He can have friends! Just because the guy is always throwing journalists and gay people in jail and invading other countries doesn't mean two cool alpha male world leaders can't do some bonding and bear riding together.

The whole hard-hitting interview will air Thursday on the Christian Broadcasting Network's 700 Club.

