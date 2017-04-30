Advertising

While the White House Correspondents' Dinner was taking place on Saturday with nary a member of the President's family present, Trump was in Harrisburg, Penn., speaking at a campaign-style rally in which he slammed the mainstream media and made sure to comment on the size of the crowd. And sure, there was a decent number of people present, but as journalist Jonathan Tamari, a Washington correspondent for the Philly Inquirer, pointed out on Twitter, Trump just had to act like it was a bigger crowd than it was.

Trump says "we have a lot of ppl standing outside" and he "broke the all time record" in this arena. There are rows of empty seats here pic.twitter.com/ixbErKjrQu — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

"Large and loud but not quite capacity crowd as Pence arrives," Tamari notes. "Several rows open at top of arena, and some space on the floor."

Large and loud but not quite capacity crowd as Pence arrives. Several rows open at top of arena, and some space on the floor pic.twitter.com/tHVdlGNAcT — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 29, 2017

And yet, Trump said "we have a lot of people standing outside" and noted that the event's attendance levels "broke the all time record" for the arena, which seems like a difficult claim to be true when it wasn't even sold out. Even if the event did break records, it's hard to imagine that there was a line of people "standing outside" when there was so much room inside of the arena. Maybe the people outside were just enjoying the nice weather and had no intention of coming inside. Heck, maybe they were protesting!

Trump's fixation on crowd size and popularity is nothing new. During his speech he went out of his way to talk about the attendance at length. "Thank the fire marshals. They have a lot of people standing outside,” he said of the venue that holds 7,000 people, Huffington Post reports. “We really maxed out. We broke the all-time record for this arena. We broke the all-time record."

Thing is, there IS a big crowd here. A loud and excited one. POTUS could easily - and truthfully- talk about that. But has to claim more. — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

What Tamari points out is that even though Trump had a fully respectable turnout, he still had to oversell it.

This the point & why it matters: it's how *routine* & easy these falsehoods are. Not like a flip flop or broken promise. Just pure invention https://t.co/MJDYx0MpzW — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

But at the end of the day, this is just another "fake news" media post that Trump will discredit because it reveals the gulf between his words and reality. If you ask me, this post broke records! Which records? Who cares!

