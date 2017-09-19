Donald Trump is completely obsessed with the turnout at his his events—his inauguration, his rallies, even his appearance in Texas during Hurricane Harvey. So for a man so concerned with crowd size, it must be pretty embarrassing that photos from the live Earth Cam were tweeted, showing almost no one at the pro-Trump "Mother of All Rallies" in Washington, DC.

Live shots from the pro-Trump "Mother of All Rallies" going on in DC right now.



...Turns out bots can't rally. #MOAR pic.twitter.com/AO8nboy4pM — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 16, 2017

It wasn't so much the "mother" of all rallies as it was maybe the "distant third cousin once-removed of your boyfriend's sister's boss" of rallies.

And lest you think, well, maybe this was before the rally started, just know that the rally was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and these pics were taken at 2:59 p.m.

It started at 11. It goes until 7. So this is literally smack in the middle of things... 😂😭😂 — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 16, 2017

Of course this led to a lot of jokes on Twitter, because this these pictures are just begging to be mocked. This rally wasn't MOAR, it was less.

This is the largest crowd to ever attend a rally — period — both in person and around the globe. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 16, 2017

You just can't see them because their "Pepe The Frog" outfits all blend in w/ the expansive green lawn... — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) September 16, 2017

We shall call it... "Nazi Green" — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 16, 2017

The live Earth Cam is censoring Trump fans in real time. These photos are #FakeNews. — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 16, 2017

[That last tweet by Caroline O. was a joke, just in case that wasn't clear.]

Well, there was the Juggalo March on DC on the very same day, so maybe everyone was checking that out.