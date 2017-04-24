Advertising

The President of the United States bragged in an interview how his ratings compared to coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In a widely (unintelligible) interview with the Associated Press, Donald Trump rambled through questions about Gyna China and policy, but really perked up to talk about his obsession with the media, and the media's obsession with him.

The president was super stoked to share how his TV ratings compared to a horrific terrorist attack. He boasted:

On any, on air, (CBS “Face the Nation” host John) Dickerson had 5.2 million people. It’s the highest for “Face the Nation” or as I call it, “Deface the Nation. TRUMP (continued) It’s the highest for “Deface the Nation” since the World Trade Center. Since the World Trade Center came down. It’s a tremendous advantage.

Congratulations, Mr. President. He is super proud of himself for getting as much attention as a terrorist attack that killed thousands of people.

This isn't the first time that the president has exploited 9/11 to make himself feel awesome. On 9/11/2001, as Ground Zero was still burning, Trump took the opportunity to brag about how he now owned the tallest building in Lower Manhattan.

Here's the disgusting audio of Trump on 9/11 bragging about how his building is now the tallest in Lower Manhattan: pic.twitter.com/4ufikWwOom — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 11, 2016

On the day itself, he didn't express horror or grief, he bragged.

Today, he is President of the United States, striking countries he can't remember over chocolate cake.

I'm just going to leave this here.

