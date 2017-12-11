People aren't impressed with Trump's 'reaction' to the NYC bombing.

Two things happened on Monday morning: An "attempted terrorist attack" in New York City and a Trump tweet shortly afterwards. The two events, to the disappointment of many on Twitter, are completely unrelated.

We're all ok in NYC thanks for asking! https://t.co/ERFd4fabAM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 11, 2017

"We're all ok in NYC thanks for asking!" wrote The Daily Show, sarcastically retweeting Trump's morning message. The show films in New York City.

Trump instead tweeted about a New York Times report from the weekend that alleged he watches between four and eight hours of T.V. per day.

Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day - Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

Some—like former advisor to Barack Obama, Dan Pfieffer—pointed out that the Times story, from Saturday, may have caught Trump's attention on Monday morning because it was being talked about on T.V.

Trump sent this tweet denying a claim that he watched too much TV from story that has been out for two days because he saw people talking about it on TV https://t.co/SWaFbGY29c — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 11, 2017

Others were less interested in irony and more interested in the lack of tact (or whatever you call tweeting about television instead of a terrorist attack in your hometown).