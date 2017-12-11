People aren't impressed with Trump's 'reaction' to the NYC bombing.

Two things happened on Monday morning: An "attempted terrorist attack" in New York City and a Trump tweet shortly afterwards. The two events, to the disappointment of many on Twitter, are completely unrelated.
"We're all ok in NYC thanks for asking!" wrote The Daily Show, sarcastically retweeting Trump's morning message. The show films in New York City.
Trump instead tweeted about a New York Times report from the weekend that alleged he watches between four and eight hours of T.V. per day.
Some—like former advisor to Barack Obama, Dan Pfieffer—pointed out that the Times story, from Saturday, may have caught Trump's attention on Monday morning because it was being talked about on T.V.
Others were less interested in irony and more interested in the lack of tact (or whatever you call tweeting about television instead of a terrorist attack in your hometown).
Trump will probably tweet about the attack later today. The suspect was reportedly one of four hurt in the attempted bombing, when "some sort of pipe bomb or other type of improvised explosive device... either went off prematurely or only partially detonated."
According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's been briefed on the incident:
So we know he didn't just miss the news because he doesn't watch T.V.