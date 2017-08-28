President Donald Trump woke up this morning, did some knuckle cracking and finger stretching, and as usual, got busy on Twitter. Only today he wasn't about tweeting, he was all about retweeting. And one of the things he chose to retweet was a quote by Mother Teresa. MOTHER TERESA. Trump just quoted Mother Teresa. Cannnot stop smdh.
Anyway, the quote is actually accurate; it's so rare when a Trump tweet doesn't contain a lie.
Maybe go back to just tweeting, Donnie. Because Mother Teresa you are not, and you could probably power an entire town based on the energy she's creating spinning in her grave right now.