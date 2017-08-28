Advertising

President Donald Trump woke up this morning, did some knuckle cracking and finger stretching, and as usual, got busy on Twitter. Only today he wasn't about tweeting, he was all about retweeting. And one of the things he chose to retweet was a quote by Mother Teresa. MOTHER TERESA. Trump just quoted Mother Teresa. Cannnot stop smdh.

No color, no religion, no nationality should come between us, we are all children of God. - Mother Teresa — Inspirational Quotes (@Inspire_Us) August 27, 2017

Anyway, the quote is actually accurate; it's so rare when a Trump tweet doesn't contain a lie.

Pretty sure you and only you can be arrested for quoting her. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 28, 2017

Retweeting Mother Teresa doesn't make you a Saint! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 28, 2017

A President who hates Muslims, Mexicans & stands with Nazis/KKK retweets a Mother Teresa quote abt race and religion. 🤔😒 #MotivationMonday — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) August 28, 2017

You've got the nerve to share a Mother Theresa quote as if it reflected your beliefs?!?!? MT had more compassion in her pinky than you have. — Keith Hermiz (@khermiz) August 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump, think retweeting Mother Teresa will make up for the dreck you post yesterday & today? You aren't fit to utter her name! — Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) August 28, 2017

Sit down, Trump. Mother Teresa's spirit rejects your RT. She wouldn't have pardoned Joe Arpaio or RTed about white supremacy this morning. — Kimberly Dotseth (@blendrealestate) August 28, 2017

Seriously?? Even Mother Teresa would hate Trump! — sage4747 (@sage4747) August 28, 2017

Did you mean to RT this, Donnie? Because you really are not walking this walk. — WWII Vet's Daughter (@jeditigger) August 28, 2017

She'd oppose your wall, Donnie — Adam Volpe (@SirVolpe) August 28, 2017

Hahaha... @realDonaldTrump retweeted this? The guy who hates Muslims, Mexicans, African Americans and LGBTQI people. What a laugh! — HausofBec (@BecRants) August 28, 2017

Maybe go back to just tweeting, Donnie. Because Mother Teresa you are not, and you could probably power an entire town based on the energy she's creating spinning in her grave right now.

