Donald Trump just lifted a ban on elephant trophy hunting. Twitter is furious.

Because Donald Trump seems hell-bent on undoing Barack Obama's legacy, Trump has decided to reverse an elephant hunting trophy ban Obama enacted in 2014. But hating Obama isn't the only reason Trump's lifting the ban. He's got two other reasons, namely his big game hunter sons Eric and Donald Jr.
Elephants are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. There are only about 350,000 elephants left (spread across 18 African countries), according to the Great Elephant Census.
They're also one of the smartest and most empathetic species on Earth.
Overturning the ban means that now hunters who collect "trophies" from the elephants they kill in Zimbabwe and Zambia (but not Nambia) are allowed to bring them back to the U.S.
Trump's decision is heinous, but hey, what can he do, his kids love hunting. During a press conference Trump held while still campaigning, he said,
My sons love to hunt. They are members of the NRA, very proudly. I am a big believer in the Second Amendment.
But my sons are hunters, Eric is a hunter and I would say he puts it on a par with golf, if not ahead of golf.
My other son, Don, is a hunter. They're great marksman, great shots, they love it.
Twitter is not happy about this.
Yes, this is just what the Rust Belt has been demanding. Donald Trump may not fulfill all his campaign promises, but at least he's making sure that Obama's legacy is undone and that elephants should needlessly die so people can hang their severed body parts on the wall.