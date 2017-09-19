On Tuesday, Donald Trump put the UN in unpresidential with a truly bonkers speech to the United Nations.
While the crowd seemed to doze in reaction to Trump's vow to "totally destroy" North Korea, one refrain in particular brought Twitter to its knees.
"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," rambled Trump, before hitting the crowd pleaser:
"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," said Trump, referring to Kim Jong-un, dictator of North Korea. "The United States is ready, willing, and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary."
The President of the United States has called Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man" before, and it's just slightly more jarring hearing the nickname at the United Nations instead of his Twitter feed.
The internet reacted to the stately term with typical energy and atypically beautiful images.
"Rocket Man" ... hilarious until it isn't.