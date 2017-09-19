Advertising

On Tuesday, Donald Trump put the UN in unpresidential with a truly bonkers speech to the United Nations.

While the crowd seemed to doze in reaction to Trump's vow to "totally destroy" North Korea, one refrain in particular brought Twitter to its knees.

Pres. Trump at U.N.: “We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission” https://t.co/rGswYlXlxJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

"The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea," rambled Trump, before hitting the crowd pleaser:

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," said Trump, referring to Kim Jong-un, dictator of North Korea. "The United States is ready, willing, and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary."

The President of the United States has called Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man" before, and it's just slightly more jarring hearing the nickname at the United Nations instead of his Twitter feed.

The internet reacted to the stately term with typical energy and atypically beautiful images.

He's a rocket man... Burning out his fuse out in North Korea... Alone. pic.twitter.com/HETqaLE0AN — Jared Borislow (@JaredBorislow) September 19, 2017

Wait until Trump finds out Elton John is gay. — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) September 19, 2017

Remember when JFK went to UN and called Khrushchev Rocket Man & threatened to totally destroy Russia if he didn't remove missiles from Cuba? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2017

So, a Rocket Man and a Madman Across the Water walk into a war... — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) September 19, 2017

Just like when Ban Ki Moon saluted Nelson Mandela with "it seems to me he lived his life like a candle in the wind" https://t.co/SdUPrnZoc5 — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 19, 2017

The infantile president can't admit a mistake so he defies advisors who told him to stop saying Rocket Man. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 19, 2017

If someone called me the rocket man I'd feel cool as hell and launch a few rockets to defend that title — Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) September 19, 2017

Donald Trump just referred to Kim Jong Un as Rocket Man pic.twitter.com/TkCYvL9HBv — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) September 19, 2017

Calling a guy with a hydrogen bomb and ICBMS Rocket Man let's the entire world know that you don't grasp the seriousness of the situation. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) September 19, 2017

So we have Loose Canon vs Rocket Man. American diplomacy is now in the clutches of the "I Know You Are But What Am I?" doctrine. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 19, 2017

"And I think it's gonna be a Jong Jong time!...Rocket man! Burning out his fuse up there alone!" pic.twitter.com/GPiZ7lUscc — Travon Free (@Travon) September 19, 2017

#RocketMan, Burning out his fuse out here alone. pic.twitter.com/1l2HRDTecA — Nick Johnston (@NickHJohnston) September 19, 2017

the only Rocket Man I will ever care about. pic.twitter.com/PHtwl4oDPW — Tommie Sunshine 😎✊️ (@tommiesunshine) September 19, 2017

Trump calls Kim Jung Un "Rocket Man" in a speech to the United Nations.



This is real life. pic.twitter.com/7J0y4RzgfY — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 19, 2017

OMFG. Trump just called Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" in his speech in front of the United Nations. No, I'm not kidding.#UNGA — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) September 19, 2017

"Rocket Man" ... hilarious until it isn't.

